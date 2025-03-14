While the camera news cycle never truly ends these days, historically speaking the period of time just before NAB in Las Vegas every year is when the most brands make the most big announcements. This year’s been a little slow to start, but it seems like things are starting to heat up heading into NAB next month.

Canon, one of the biggest legacy names in the film and video industry, also appears to have something cooking up. According to reports, up to three new Canon cameras are set to be announced as early as March 26th of this month.

Let’s take a look at what we’re hearing about a potential new EOS R50 V, EOS RV, and a PowerShot V1, plus when you might expect to get official news from Canon on these possible new cameras.

Canon Cameras Rumored to be on the Way According to reports on Canon Rumors , Canon is gearing up to announce two new “V” series EOS R APS-C cameras later this month, along with the previously reported PowerShot V1 , which has been confirmed by Canon and released to select creators in Japan already. (Here are some of the first reviews of the Canon PowerShot V1 .) These new “V” series Canon cameras do sound quite intriguing too as low-budget and accessible photo and video cameras designed for hybrid creators, further building out Canon’s already large roster of cameras. Here are the cameras mentioned and some rumored specs for each: Canon EOS R50 V: An entry-level APS-C mirrorless camera that could possibly use the same 24.2-megapixel sensor found in the current EOS R50 and EOS R10. The Canon EOS R50 V will likely be comparable in size to the EOS M6 Mark II and could cost around $650 USD.

Canon EOS RV: Positioned to be the highest end of these new cameras, this Canon EOS RV could feature an upgraded sensor plus other advanced features like active cooling and could retail for around $1,000.

Canon PowerShot V1: A reimagined entry in the PowerShot lineup and the base model, perhaps, for this Canon V series. Canon PowerShot V1 CREDIT: Canon