Filmmakers and video pros know a good deal when they see it. While we all love chasing and discussing the newest and greatest just-announced cameras, most seasoned video professionals don’t rush out and buy every new camera, lens, and piece of film gear.

For better or worse, when the industry moves as fast as the camera industry is moving these days, your best bet is often to be patient and wait for the cameras that you’re interested in to drop in price—then snatch them when they do.

The Panasonic LUMIX GH7 has just seen its price drop to below $2,000, which makes it quite a bargain with its 25.2MP sensor and 5.7K30 Apple ProRes 422 HQ internal recording powering its video capabilities. Let’s check out what the LUMIX GH7 could offer for your projects at this new price point.

The Panasonic LUMIX GH7 Price Drop Announced as the highly anticipated follow-up to the popular LUMIX GH6 back in June of last year, the Panasonic LUMIX GH7 is proving that the dream of the highly reliable and highly-capable Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera is still alive and well in the great film and content community. Since its release, the LUMIX GH7, with its 25.2MP sensor, advanced video recording capabilities, and 32-bit float audio recording, has been proving to be quite popular and well-reviewed by those who enjoy MFT filmmaking. The camera was originally announced at a price point just below $2,200, so it’s always been competitively priced. However, this new price drop should make it even more appealing with it truly being a sub-$2,000 priced camera option now.

Key Specs for the LUMIX GH7 So, for filmmakers and hybrid content creators, the big specs for the LUMIX GH7 are going to be its ProRes RAW internal recording, 32-bit float recording with the optional DMW-XLR2 audio interface, Adobe Cloud Frame.io compatibility, versatile Open Gate framing, and real-time custom LUTs. As the current flagship for its line, the GH7 boasts a compact form factor, a 25.2MP sensor, 5.7K30 Apple ProRes 422 HQ internal recording, improved Phase Hybrid AF, a 13+ stop dynamic range boost, and 5-axis stabilization—all helpful specs to accommodate indie film, pro/consumer photography, documentary, or even as a B-camera in high-end productions. The LUMIX GH7 also offers 4:2:2 10-bit C4K/4K 60p/50p internal recording, with the 5.7K30 ProRes RAW HQ footage able to be recorded internally on the camera via a CFexpress Type B card, while the SD slot can capture up to 10-bit 4K120 footage. CREDIT: B&H

Price and Availability The Panasonic LUMIX GH7 is out and available at this new price for a limited time. If you’re interested in checking it out or possibly making a purchase today, here are the full specs and a link to get one. 25.2MP BSI CMOS Micro Four Thirds Sensor

4K60 4:2:2 10-Bit Unlimited Recording

5.7K60, 4K120 HFR, FHD 240p VFR

ProRes RAW, 32-Bit Float, 13+ Stop WDR

Dual I.S. 7.5-Stop 5-Axis Stabilizer

3.68m-Dot OLED Electronic Viewfinder

3.0" 1.84m-Dot Free Angle Touchscreen

CFexpress Type B & SD UHS-II Card Slots