Designed by the teams at Tusk and ShiftCam, the “world’s first” cinema-grade lens and filter system for the iPhone is here to take your smartphone cinematography powers to the next level.

Crafted with some serious cinematography know-how, the Tusk Cinema Series has been designed by a collective of filmmakers, cinematographers, producers, and content creators who know this industry well and are looking toward a smartphone-friendly future.

So, if you’re an iPhone filmmaker (particularly one that uses any iPhone from the 14 Pro to the 16 Pro) let’s go over this new system and explore how it could help your smartphone cinematography and videography needs.

The Tusk Cinema Series Crafted with fluorite crystal and up to 98-layer multi-coated optics, these new Cinema Series lenses aim to eliminate distortion while capturing the same anamorphic flares and breathtaking cinematic sharpness that you’d find in high-end cinema lenses for cinema cameras. This system was engineered by filmmakers for filmmakers, so it’s really designed to transform an iPhone into a true cinematic gear that fits into whatever your smartphone video workflows might be. The whole system has been developed by Tusk’s top cinematographers and ShiftCam’s leading optical engineers so that every detail—from the aerospace-grade aluminum build to the advanced multi-coated glass—should be highly crafted for uncompromising quality.

Give Your iPhone a Cinematic Boost As mentioned above, the Tusk Cinema Series is designed to work on iPhone models from the 14 Pro to the 16 Pro. The complete kit of cinema lenses itself will include the following lenses: 8mm 200-degree fisheye

25mm 10x macro

16mm wide-angle

15mm 1.55x anamorphic

18mm 1.33x anamorphic

75mm long-range macro

60mm telephoto The kit will also include a range of filters that will cover a variety of sizes and types including circular polarizer (CPL), black mist 1/2, variable neutral density (VND) 1-5 stops, neutral density (ND) (8, 64, 128, and 512), and variable neutral density (VND) 6-9 stops filters.