The photographers and videographers in the streets are celebrating the news of Panasonic unveiling the long-awaited follow-up to their popular GH6. (Mind you these are smaller, micro-four thirds photo and video pros, but pros nonetheless.) Panasonic has officially, and finally, announced their GH6 successor, and the GH7 mirrorless is here .

Featuring improved Phase Hybrid Autofocus, Active Internal Stabilization, and Prores RAW video recording capable of 5.7K at up to 60fps, the LUMIX GH7 should turn some heads as it’s set to make its premiere at the 2024 Cine Gear Expo in LA this week.

Let’s check out all the new features and updates to this new LUMIX GH7 and explore if it might be right for you.

Introducing the Panasonic LUMIX GH7 Now set to include ProRes RAW internal recording, the new LUMIX GH7 picks up where the last GH line camera left off and adds on a bunch of new features including 32-bit float recording with the optional DMW-XLR2 audio interface, Adobe Cloud Frame.io compatibility, versatile Open Gate framing, and real-time custom LUTs. This new micro four-thirds flagship will also include all of the past features found in the GH6, plus will include the same compact form factor, a 25.2MP sensor, 5.7K30 Apple ProRes 422 HQ internal recording, improved AF performance, a 13+ stop dynamic range boost, and 5-axis stabilization to accommodate indie film, pro/consumer photography, documentary, or even as a B-camera in high-end productions.

Flagship Imaging Platform At the heart of the new GH7 is a high-resolution 25.2MP sensor capable of recording 5.7K Raw video. This sensor has been redesigned from the ground up and is set to improve upon its predecessors in the GH Series with new silicone and software. The GH7 boasts an improved 13+ stops of dynamic range boost despite its reduced cell size due to the increased number of pixels on the Micro Four Thirds sensor. It will also use a CFexpress Type B card to internally record 5.7K Apple ProRes 422 HQ and ProRes RAW HQ, or the SD slot can capture up to 10-bit 4K120p footage. Also, for maximum sharpness, the sensor is unhindered by a low-pass filter, which should help it smooth out any moiré through intelligent detail processing from its updated Venus engine—which itself features twice the power of previous generations, enabling 75 fps burst shooting or up to 240 fps variable frame rate (VFR) slow motion video footage.

Price and Availability There’s a lot more to say and explore about this new LUMIX GH7 later, but the highlight features sound very good and it’s always great to get even more competition in this jam-packed camera market. If you’d like to check out the camera, here are the full specs and pre-order options with the GH7 expected to ship in early July 2024. 25.2MP BSI CMOS Micro Four Thirds Sensor

4K60 4:2:2 10-Bit Unlimited Recording

5.7K60, 4K120 HFR, FHD 240p VFR

ProRes RAW, 32-Bit Float, 13+ Stop WDR

Dual I.S. 7.5-Stop 5-Axis Stabilizer

3.68m-Dot OLED Electronic Viewfinder

3.0" 1.84m-Dot Free Angle Touchscreen

CFexpress Type B & SD UHS-II Card Slots