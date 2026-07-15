It’s been a little while since there were any new updates or coverage of the Fujifilm GFX ETERNA 55 , which is regrettable because it is certainly one of the most interesting cameras to come out in the past few years.

Also, to the company’s credit, Fujifilm really did its due diligence by releasing a host of tutorials and resources to help any interested users get up to speed quickly and explore what the camera has to offer.

To kick things up a notch, Fujifilm has released a new firmware update (v1.10) for the GFX ETERNA 55, designed to improve the camera’s overall operational stability and usability. What’s more, we also get a bit of a roadmap for what's coming later in 2026 for the large-format cinema camera.

Check it out below.

Fujifilm GFX ETERNA 55 Firmware Update and Roadmap As mentioned above, the first bit of news is that a new firmware update is available for the Fujifilm GFX ETERNA 55. And while firmware updates are usually a bit bland, to be honest, this one is about as bland as they come, as the company only offers that this new firmware update will offer the following: The camera’s overall operational stability and usability have been updated to provide a refined shooting experience. As for future updates, that’s where things get interesting, as the company has shared that a version 1.20 or later will be available “later in 2026” and that it will include features like: Support for in-camera playback of MXF (Material eXchange Format).

Back-up and restore of camera settings via a dedicated App.

Further improvements to the enhancements made by firmware version 1.04 to SDI and HDMI video latency.

Additional anamorphic “desqueeze” options will be made available, which will include Open Gate 4K 4:3.