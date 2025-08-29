Can You Guess the Rumored Name for Fujifilm’s Successor to the X-T30 II?
According to reports online, the name of the Fujifilm X-T30 II successor camera has been leaked. And believe us when we say you’ll easily guess it.
In what might be the least dramatic news of all time, according to reports online from Fujirumors, trusted sources have revealed what the name of the next version of the Fujifilm X-T30 will be. And, man, when you find out, you’re going to be in total shock.
Currently, the Fujifilm X-T30 II is the latest version of the company’s popular APS-C mirrorless camera. And, yup, if you guessed it, it sounds like the next version will be called the Fujifilm X-T30 III.
Here’s what we know about this rumored follow-up camera so far.
The Next Fujifilm X-T30
Originally launched as a successor to the Fujifilm X-T20, the Fujifilm X-T30 was announced back in 2019 and was a solid hit at the time, and well-earned its upgraded X-T30 II successor, which was announced in 2021.
Now, nearly four years later, it sounds like a Fujifilm X-T30 III could be on the way. The X-T30 II was popular for its 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans BSI CMOS 4 sensor and its ability to record DCI and UHD 4K30p video.
Could a new X-T30 III push those specs higher? Most likely. The biggest question will be how much higher and at what cost, as Fujifilm will have to find the right spot in its lineup for this new X-T30 III. However, it should be quite popular once again.
We’ll keep tabs on these rumors and will let you know if and when an official announcement is made by Fujifilm.
