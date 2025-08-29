In what might be the least dramatic news of all time, according to reports online from Fujirumors , trusted sources have revealed what the name of the next version of the Fujifilm X-T30 will be. And, man, when you find out, you’re going to be in total shock.

Currently, the Fujifilm X-T30 II is the latest version of the company’s popular APS-C mirrorless camera. And, yup, if you guessed it, it sounds like the next version will be called the Fujifilm X-T30 III.

Here’s what we know about this rumored follow-up camera so far.