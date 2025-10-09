Gear Up for the Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55 With This Huge Selection of Pro Accessories
A look at the huge range of accessories MID49 is offering to help you gear up for the new Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55 cinema camera.
While there may still be some debate about whether the new Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55 is Fujifilm’s first cinema camera (the company claims it is, while others in the comments disagree), there’s little debate about how exciting the camera is for high-end filmmakers.
Offering a new large-format sensor that covers Open Gate and a range of additional formats, the GFX Eterna 55 boasts an array of features that help this new cinema camera offer exceptional video capture and seamless integration with Fujifilm G lenses.
In anticipation of the Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55 shipping soon (pre-orders are available now), MID49 has unveiled a huge selection of pro accessories, which would be great options to consider for any potentially interested GFX Eterna 55 owners.
MID49 Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55 Accessories
Outlined by MID49, a company that designs and manufactures high-end products for use in film production, we have a pretty complete line of accessories that can help you gear up and rig out the upcoming Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55 with pretty much any gear accessory that you can think of.
In the video overview provided by MID49, we see a range of base kits, lens adapters, monitor mounting options, and vertical camera mounting pieces that all could make your GFX Eterna 55 fully customizable to your unique filmmaking preferences and needs.
Here’s a full guide of what’s covered in the video:
- 00:14 - Base Kit for ETERNA 55
- 02:01 - Lens Adapter Support
- 02:09 - Gimbal Adapter System
- 02:58 - Mid Kid for ETERNA 55
- 03:30 - Monitor Mounting Options
- 04:27 - TWIST Ball Arm
- 05:03 - Right Side Rear Bracket
- 05:18 - Addition Accessories - Handle Extensions
- 05:32 - Vertical Camera Mounting
- 06:15 - Power Distribution Overview
- 08:23 - Audio Options (TASCAM)
If you’d like to learn more about any of these products, they’re all available on MID49’s website here.
FUJIFILM GFX ETERNA 55 Cinema Camera
FUJIFILM brings its vaunted photographic history to a video-centric form with the GFX ETERNA 55 Cinema Camera.
