Set to follow up on the strong legacy built by the Fujifilm X-T30 and the X-T30II, the latest version of the company’s most popular camera model might look the same as it keeps the same form factor, but it’s got some nice new features and capabilities.

It’s also set to retail here at launch for under $1,000, making it a realistic and intriguing option for those looking to dive into mirrorless photo and video work for the first time.

Let’s look at the Fujifilm X-T30 III and explore what its APS-C format 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor can provide for videography.





The New Fujifilm X-T30 III Featuring a traditional SLR-style design and shooting experience, one of the most unique aspects of the X-T30 III’s controls is its tactile buttons and physical dials. With this analog-inspired design, though, the X-T30 III will also offer a host of nice features, including built-in film emulation, user-customizable recipes, and access to an extensive X-mount ecosystem that can help ensure endless potential for your growth with the camera. Powered by a new APS-C-format 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor with the upgraded X-Processor 5 imaging engine, the X-T30 III should be able to offer some significant improvements in its speed, focus, and video-capturing capabilities. The camera’s maximum video resolution jumps from DCI 4K to 6.2K in a 3:2 aspect ratio as it takes advantage of the entire 6240 x 4160 sensor, while Portrait Enhancer and advanced digital stabilization ensure footage looks professional.

Video Recording Specs As for video, the X-T30 III will be able to capture razor-sharp video 6.2K, UHD 4K, DCI 4K, and Full HD in a variety of formats and data rates. With its AI-powered continuous autofocus, the X-T30 III will further prove to be dependable and capable of recording in several optimal formats, including: 6240 x 4160 (3:2) resolution up to 29.97 fps

4096 x 2160 (17:9) and 3840 x 2160 (16:9) resolutions up to 59.94 fps

2048 x 1080 (17:9) and 1920 x 1080 (16:9) resolutions up to 240 fps

Record in H.265 and H.264 formats with Long GOP video compression

Bitrates up to 200 Mb/s at all resolutions for exceptional sharpness and color The X-Processor 5 will also enable an improved autofocus system, which should boost performance even more with deep-learning AI that automatically identifies and tracks a wide range of moving subjects, including pets, people, vehicles, and more.

Price and Availability Overall, the Fujifilm X-T30 III looks quite promising with its timeless design, well-rounded features, and customization with film emulations and plenty of connectivity and compatibility features. However, its best-selling point will likely be its price, as it’s a nice entry option to consider for those looking to dive into the world of pro video. Here are the full specs and purchase options. 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 Sensor

X-Processor 5 Image Processor

6.2K/30p, 4K/60p & FHD/240p Video

Configurable Film Simulation Dial

425-Point AF, AI-Based Subject Detection

Single-Switch Auto Mode | Built-In Flash

2.36m-Dot OLED Electronic Viewfinder

3.0" 1.62m-Dot Tilting LCD Touchscreen

SD/SDHC/SDXC UHS-I Card Slot

Wi-Fi 4 & Bluetooth 4.2 Connectivity