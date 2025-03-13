With news of the Fujifilm GFX Eterna cinema camera just announced back in November of last year, the company’s first entry (or re-entry, depending on how you look at things) into the high-end filmmaking market has been highly anticipated, to say the least.

However, when first announced a few months ago, we didn’t have too much to go off of regarding what kind of video recording specs and features the GFX Eterna would include. All we really got was a “2025 release date” and a lot of speculation.

However, thanks to some reporting done by PetaPixel , there is some notable info to now share. Let’s explore more below.

Fujifilm GFX Eterna Reports From the same report, PetaPixel was able to speak with Fujifilm representatives at CP+ in February of this year and two important new features have been confirmed by the company. “The GFX Eterna cinema camera is based on the same sensor and same processor [as the GFX100 II]. But today, I have two additional new specifications that we can disclose. One is that the new GFX Eterna cinema camera will support higher decoding, which allows for 4K open gate. We could expand the read-out mode up to 4:3. That is why it will be the tallest sensor available in a filmmaking camera.” — a Fujifilm representative told PetaPixel. This is exciting news as it confirms that the GFX Eterna cinema camera will feature the same large format GFX 102-megapixel CMOS II HS image sensor as found in the GFX100 II. This sensor is supposed to be two times faster than the sensor found in the older GFX100S model and should help deliver all types of performance boosts to aspects like video recording and autofocus.

4K Open Gate Recording and Dual Base ISO The other major revelation here is that the Fujifilm GFX Eterna will feature dual base ISO and 4K Open Gate recording. With this higher decoding capability that will allow for the 4K open gate recording, it sounds like Fujifilm is confirming that the capabilities could expand the readout mode to 4:3 as well. “The GFX Eterna cinema camera will have dual base ISO at 800 and 3200 in F-Log 2 and F-Log 2C. This is why we developed F-Log 2C for the GFX100 II, so of course for the GFX Eterna cinema camera, it will be supported.” — a Fujifilm representative told PetaPixel. The dual base ISO at 800 and 3200 in F-Log 2 and F-Log 2C should further make the GFX Eterna a highly versatile and capable cinema camera capable of being a solid option for controlled, in-studio setups as well as out on location or for more dynamic run-and-gun shooting situations. CREDIT: Fujifilm