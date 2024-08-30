While we usually tend to cover more DIY and indie filmmaking cameras and lenses, it’s always impressive to check out the latest and greatest gear in the world of broadcast, which is why it’s kind of exciting—and at least very impressive—to look at this new cinema-quality broadcast lens from Fujifilm’s Optical Devices Division.

The new FUJINON DUVO HZK14-100mm T2.9-3.9 Portable PL Mount Zoom Lens (aka the DUVO 14-100mm) is a follow-up to its previous HZK25-1000mmF2.8-F5.0 and HZK24-300mm T2.9-4.2 models, yet with perhaps an even more cinematic-minded approach.

Let’s look at how it might be a good fit for your broadcast (or other) projects.

The Fujinon Duvo HZK 14-100mm Portable Zoom Lens With this new Duvo HZK 14-100mm Portable Zoom Lens from Fujinon we’re looking at a compact and lightweight, dual-format, PL-mount zoom lens that should be able to cover both Super35 and full-frame sensors. The Duvo 14-100mm is set to boast a maximum aperture of T2.9, which when paired with select cinema-type sensors, will cover a widely used 14-100mm range and deliver desirable results with shallow depth-of-field and attractive bokeh. You’ll also get a built-in extender that expands the image circle by 1.5x, shifting the focal length to 21-150mm. The lens design allows its operation to be in line with that of broadcast lenses using zoom and focus demands, and at only 6.5 pounds, the Duvo HZK 14-100mm is built for portability. asset.fujifilm.com

Capturing a Cinematic Look Fujifilm reports that the goal of this lens really is to help broadcast shooters find that shallow depth-of-field and cinematic bokeh, yet with a high dynamic range for your broadcast productions. However, while cinema lenses which are usually optimized for your scripted and narrative projects, don’t usually offer these smaller zoom magnification ratios—which is where the DUVO 14-100mm is set to fit in. “While DUVO 14-100mm is built and functions like a broadcast lens, it’s designed to visually match the renowned optical characteristics of FUJINON cinema zooms when intercut. It offers enough coverage for nearly any creative demand while keeping operability well in mind, and its relatively small size and light weight make it well-suited for everything from handheld use to balanced remote-head mounting. It really combines the best of two worlds.” — Stosh Durbacz, national sales manager, Optical Devices Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. Another perk is the relatively compact and lightweight design of this handheld lens that can be utilized for shoulder-mounted operation, as well as with a Steadicam or for high-angle filming using a crane.