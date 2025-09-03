We haven't had a TV show that moved culture the way Game of Thrones did when it came out. It was a behemoth that got everyone to sit down on Sunday nights to watch it live.

There's a lot we can learn from a show like that, but I wanted to focus on the writing alone today, by presenting a few episodes for you to check out.

Let's dive in.

Read and Download These Game of Thrones Scripts

3 Lessons From Game of Thrones

When it comes to screenwriting lessons, these are the things I gleaned from reading all these episodes across seasons.

Establish That No One is Safe. The execution of Ned Stark in Season 1 was a masterstroke that defined the series as a story where anyone can die. By killing a main character so early, the show established genuine, life-or-death stakes for everyone. That creates unbearable tension in every conflict.

Plot Must Emerge From Character, Not Dictate It. In its prime, the show's shocking twists (like the Red Wedding) felt powerful because they were the inevitable result of characters' decisions. Robb Stark's choice to break a political oath for love had fatal consequences.

Worldbuilding Is a Consequence Engine. The intricate history, geography, and political factions of Westeros were not just background flavor; they were active elements that drove the story. A family's ancient words, a debt from a past war, or the strategic importance of a castle fueled conflict. A well-built world creates problems and limitations for your characters to navigate.

Summing It Up

I miss this TV show a lot, and am always looking for something to fill the void. When it was at its best, there was nothing like it.

Let me know what you think in the comments.