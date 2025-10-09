The Game of Thrones universe is the gift that keeps on giving to HBO. In January, we're getting a brand new series called A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The first trailer dropped today, and it's pretty fun!

Let's dive in.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Trailer

Set in the world of Westeros, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is from creators George R. R. Martin and Ira Parker, and the trailer shows us how it dives into the Game of Thrones world 100 years before the TV show took place.

The series adapts Martin's beloved Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas into a larger story.

It follows the adventures of two unlikely heroes: Ser Duncan the Tall ("Dunk"), a young hedge knight played by Peter Claffey, and his diminutive squire, Aegon Targaryen ("Egg"), portrayed by Dexter Sol Ansell.

The show's six-episode first season will premiere on HBO on January 18, 2026.

Here's the schedule for the show we have so far:

EP 01: January 18

EP 02: January 25

EP 03: February 1

EP 04: February 8

EP 05: February 15

EP 06: February 25

From my research, we learned each episode will have a duration of roughly 30 minutes, which is shorter than the usual hour we came to expect from Game of Thrones.

And when watching the trailer, you can kind of sense this feels like an epic there hour movie more than a show, because it's all centered on the journey of just a couple of characters.

I loved the mix of humor in this. The tone felt like a real adventure and gave us a lighter side of Westeros that we haven't seen in other spinoffs. There were also a lot of hints at action, and the levels of being a knight. That had me intrigued.

This is a world that draws in millions of viewers, and I'm always excited to see how they'll expand on these worlds and bring in new characters and new plotlines to keep us interested.

Hopefully, this one lives up to the expectations.