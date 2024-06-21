When first announced, Adobe’s Generative Fill tool in Photoshop was one of the first major examples of what AI could eventually do for content creators. With the simple click of a button (or, more accurately, a few mouse clicks, drags, and a small bit of typing) a creative could completely reimagine any part of an image.

And, as we speculated at the time, it wouldn’t be long until these AI powers were improved upon and unlocked for video. Yet, while we haven’t quite seen a true Generative Fill level feature be added to Premiere Pro or After Effects just yet, we are seeing some insane developments in other generative AI models every day.

Still, if you’ve been interested in finding a way to unlock Generative Fill for your videos, here’s one quick and easy workaround to use this powerful AI technology in your short, stationary shots.