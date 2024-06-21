Here’s How You Can Sneakily Add Generative Fill to Your Stationary Videos
Generative Fill isn’t in Premiere Pro just yet, but here’s how you can use this powerful AI tool for your stationary videos in Photoshop.
When first announced, Adobe’s Generative Fill tool in Photoshop was one of the first major examples of what AI could eventually do for content creators. With the simple click of a button (or, more accurately, a few mouse clicks, drags, and a small bit of typing) a creative could completely reimagine any part of an image.
And, as we speculated at the time, it wouldn’t be long until these AI powers were improved upon and unlocked for video. Yet, while we haven’t quite seen a true Generative Fill level feature be added to Premiere Pro or After Effects just yet, we are seeing some insane developments in other generative AI models every day.
Still, if you’ve been interested in finding a way to unlock Generative Fill for your videos, here’s one quick and easy workaround to use this powerful AI technology in your short, stationary shots.
Using Generative Fill for Video
Featured in a short clip by Howard Pinsky (@Pinsky), we have an easy-to-replicate example of how Adobe’s Generative Fill can be used for video. Taking a short clip with a stationary camera, you can edit the clip in Photoshop quite easily.
While this obviously might not work for bigger projects with lots of movement and other variables, if you are creating content for social channels or other short-form needs, this actually can be a great way to start unlocking Generative Fill as an editing technique for your videos.
You know, until Adobe adds Generative Fill for video directly to Premiere Pro and After Effects here soon we’d guess. Anyway, it’s nothing super in-depth, but if you’re curious about it here’s the quick guide to give you some inspo.
- Adobe Firefly – A Look Into the Future of Generative AI for Video ›
- Meta Introducing Its Own Generative AI with Emu Video and Emu Edit ›
- Adobe Talks About the Future of AI in Premiere Pro at NAB 2024 ›
- Adobe Announces Project Fast Fill to Bring the AI Power of Firefly to Video ›
- How Adobe’s Generative Fill Will Change Your Approach to AI Video Editing ›
- Adobe’s Generative AI Video Tools Are Finally Coming to Premiere Pro ›
- How Is Adobe Photoshop’s AI Generative Fill Like a Matte Painting? ›