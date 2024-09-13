As IBC 2024 kicks off in Amsterdam, there are certainly more than a few familiar names that we usually see at other conferences and conventions like NAB in Las Vegas each year. Godox is a name associated with a range of lighting solutions for filmmakers, videographers, and photographers.

At this year’s IBC Godox is showing off some of their latest products—including a new app that should help video pros manage their multi-light setups better than ever before.

Godox at IBC 2024 The big highlights from Godox which are set to be on display at this year’s conference in Amsterdam have to do with a couple of new lights and this Godox Knowled app. The lighting options should help with full-color and cinematic lighting setups and should give some good diversity for those looking to add to their setups. Here are the new additions from the Godox Knowled ecosystem: P1200R Hard Pro:An exceptional 1200W light offering full-color brilliance . Compared with P1200RHard, the Pro version has significant enhancements in upgraded waterproofing and design that ensures reliable performance in harsh weather conditions.

MS60Bi/R: A revolutionary cinematic light that redefines creativity. Its innovative design and versatile mounting options allow you to effortlessly shape and control your lighting setup. With premium accessories, the MS60Bi/R opens up limitless possibilities for creative expression, empowering you to bring your creative vision to life.

Godox Knowled App: The Godox Knowled app has been upgraded with new features to boost lighting control efficiency. No matter the brand or whether you're working with CCT or RGB modes, you can now select and control multiple lights at once., offering new FX effects, and including SOLO and Numbering tools for easy multi-light management. If you are at IBC 2024 in Amsterdam and would like to check out the Godox spot, you can check them out at Booth 12.H38 at the RAI Exhibition Centre in Amsterdam.

