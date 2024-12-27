When looking for lights for your film and video projects, there are a lot of variables to keep in mind. Not only do you have to consider budget and space, but you also need to simply account for how much versatility you might need.

Thankfully, like all areas of film and video these days, lighting is going through a bit of a revolution as LED lights are becoming more compact and versatile than ever before. The latest LEDs from Godox’s KNOWLED line bring several helpful modes such as CCT, HSI, X-Y, and FX.

Let’s check out these new Godox KNOWLED MS60R/Bi-Color LED lights.

Godox KNOWLED MS60R LED Lights Best known for its lighting and microphone systems, Godox has been making quality LED options for all types of filmmaking and content creation projects. Designed off of the popular AD100 line, this creative new series brings a great deal of versatility and an all-new system of reliable modifiers, control methods, and power options without giving up high brightness. Let’s look at both the KNOWLED MS60R and the MS60Bi, starting with the MS60R which features an output of 11,000 Lux at 1m and 1800K to 10,000K CCT with the R model. Both LED lights are also high compact and based on the AD100 design which keeps them small, lightweight, and quite portable for your run-and-gun needs. Here are the full specs for the Godox KNOWLED MS60R: For Film, Broadcast & Video Production

Output: 11,000 Lux at 3.3' w/ Lens

1800-10,000K CCT; Full RGB Color Control

USB-C Power Supply, NFC Connection

Onboard, DMX/RDM, CRMX & App Control

CRI 95 | TLCI 95

Fan Cooled, 14 Lighting Effects

Accepts Optional Magnetic Modifiers

Includes Lens Reflector & Stand Bracket

Includes Battery, USB-C Cord & Bag

Godox KNOWLED MS60R RGB LED Light www.bhphotovideo.com When you think of compact LED lights, you wouldn't imagine they can be as versatile as the KNOWLED MS60R RGB LED Light from Godox. $429 Buy Now

Godox KNOWLED MS60Bi LED Lights The KNOWLED MS60Bi model is quite similar yet offers a bi-color capability that enables both daylight and tungsten CCT. This version also includes the light body with a lens reflector, a battery, a USB-C charging cable, a stand mount adapter, and a carry bag—plus is slightly cheaper. Here are the full specs for the Godox KNOWLED MS60Bi LED lights: For Film, Broadcast & Video Production

Output: 17,400 Lux at 3.3' with Lens

2800-6500K CCT

USB-C Power Supply, NFC Connection

Onboard, DMX/RDM, CRMX & App Control

CRI 97 | TLCI 98

Fan Cooled, 11 Lighting Effects

Accepts Optional Magnetic Modifiers

Includes Lens Reflector & Stand Bracket

Includes Battery, USB-C Cord & Bag