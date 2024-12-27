Cinematic Lighting Continues to Get More Versatile With Latest Godox LEDs
A look at the new creative series of Godox KNOWLED MS60R and Bi-Color LED lights.
When looking for lights for your film and video projects, there are a lot of variables to keep in mind. Not only do you have to consider budget and space, but you also need to simply account for how much versatility you might need.
Thankfully, like all areas of film and video these days, lighting is going through a bit of a revolution as LED lights are becoming more compact and versatile than ever before. The latest LEDs from Godox’s KNOWLED line bring several helpful modes such as CCT, HSI, X-Y, and FX.
Let’s check out these new Godox KNOWLED MS60R/Bi-Color LED lights.
Godox KNOWLED MS60R LED Lights
Best known for its lighting and microphone systems, Godox has been making quality LED options for all types of filmmaking and content creation projects. Designed off of the popular AD100 line, this creative new series brings a great deal of versatility and an all-new system of reliable modifiers, control methods, and power options without giving up high brightness.
Let’s look at both the KNOWLED MS60R and the MS60Bi, starting with the MS60R which features an output of 11,000 Lux at 1m and 1800K to 10,000K CCT with the R model. Both LED lights are also high compact and based on the AD100 design which keeps them small, lightweight, and quite portable for your run-and-gun needs.
Here are the full specs for the Godox KNOWLED MS60R:
- For Film, Broadcast & Video Production
- Output: 11,000 Lux at 3.3' w/ Lens
- 1800-10,000K CCT; Full RGB Color Control
- USB-C Power Supply, NFC Connection
- Onboard, DMX/RDM, CRMX & App Control
- CRI 95 | TLCI 95
- Fan Cooled, 14 Lighting Effects
- Accepts Optional Magnetic Modifiers
- Includes Lens Reflector & Stand Bracket
- Includes Battery, USB-C Cord & Bag
Godox KNOWLED MS60Bi LED Lights
The KNOWLED MS60Bi model is quite similar yet offers a bi-color capability that enables both daylight and tungsten CCT. This version also includes the light body with a lens reflector, a battery, a USB-C charging cable, a stand mount adapter, and a carry bag—plus is slightly cheaper.
Here are the full specs for the Godox KNOWLED MS60Bi LED lights:
- For Film, Broadcast & Video Production
- Output: 17,400 Lux at 3.3' with Lens
- 2800-6500K CCT
- USB-C Power Supply, NFC Connection
- Onboard, DMX/RDM, CRMX & App Control
- CRI 97 | TLCI 98
- Fan Cooled, 11 Lighting Effects
- Accepts Optional Magnetic Modifiers
- Includes Lens Reflector & Stand Bracket
- Includes Battery, USB-C Cord & Bag
