As we ramp up for NAB 2025 in Las Vegas next month, the film and video tech industry is also ramping up its own news and announcements. And while some of the major legacy camera manufacturers choose to remain a bit quite before releasing the storm just before and during the conference, other brands like Godox are very busy.

Godox has just unveiled another new lighting option with the KNOWLED M1000R Full-Color LED light. Designed to bring powerful light to your film sets, production projects, and video broadcasts, this 1000W fixture is set to produce 20,400-lux output at 3.3' and offers a nice variety of lighting support for a range of uses.

Let’s look at what the Godox KNOWLED M1000R Full-Color LED Light could possibly offer for you.

Godox KNOWLED M1000R Full-Color LED Light As mentioned above, the Godox KNOWLED M1000R Full-Color LED Light is a 1000W fixture that should produce a 20,400-lux output at 3.3' with a reflector at 5600K. This Full-Color LED option can produce a range of color temperatures from 1800-10,000K. Plus, with high CRI 95 and TLCI 94 ratings, the M1000R could be ideal for recreating precise light for film and video continuity. The Godox KNOWLED M1000R Full-Color LED Light is also easily controllable with ample connectivity options which should allow operators to use onboard, DMX, Art-Net, or Bluetooth for simple adjustments and operation. You’ll be able to further control the M1000R remotely from up to 196' away or connect the fixture to the Godox KNOWLED app for mobile control. The M1000R will also include a reflector, power controller, power cable, and U-type bracket for a simple studio lighting setup.

Fine-Tune Your Lighting As we’ve seen with other Godox lighting options, this KNOWLED M1000R Full-Color LED Light will include 14 special lighting effects, 0 to 100% dimming capabilities, and a widely accepted Bowens accessory mount to help offer versatility when creating your unique lighting setups. The KNOWLED M1000R will also include a U-shaped bracket to let users precisely place their light in the right direction. Also, this Bowens mount adapter is compatible with a variety of lighting modifiers to produce a variety of light-sculpting techniques. Plus, for greater accuracy, the M1000R will offer the ability to continuously dim 0 to 100% to help recreate realistic and natural light. For additional variety, the monolight includes a reflector and the aforementioned special lighting effects to create bright, fun light.

Price and Availability The Godox KNOWLED M1000R Full-Color LED Light is out and available now. Here are the full specs and purchase options. For Film, Broadcast & Video Production

Output: 20,400 Lux at 3.3' w/ Reflector

1800-10,000K CCT; RGB Mode

CRI 95 | TLCI 94

Onboard, DMX, Art-Net & App Control

Bowens Mount Compatible

0-100% Dimming Capabilities

IP54-Rated for Dust & Water Resistance

Includes Reflector, Controller & Mount