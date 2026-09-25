This Clever New LED Light Panel from Godox Goes Around Your Camera or Smartphone
A look at the new Godox Litemons SR20R Portable RGB LED Light, which features a unique design that lets shooters mount their camera or smartphone in the middle of the light.
Well, this is a creative new way to build a ring light. The new Litemons SR20R Portable RGB LED Light from Godox is a unique LED panel with full-color control, cleverly designed to wrap around your camera or smartphone.
This, of course, could be quite appealing for those looking to shoot vlog-style content, but it can also be used for other uses and shot types too.
The LED light itself is powerful, with a color temperature of 2800 to 6500K and 0 to 100% brightness dimming. So, if you’re curious, let’s check it all out.
The Godox Litemons SR20R Portable RGB LED Light
Designed as a full-color 11.4 x 8.7" LED, as you can see in the images below, this Godox Litemons SR20R Portable RGB LED Light goes around your smartphone or camera, which can be mounted directly in the middle.
As for major specs and features, the light offers variable color temperature from 2800 to 6500K and 0 to 100% brightness dimming. It can also produce a nice, soft light at 1510 lux at 1.6' or 393 lux at 3.3' (both at 5600K).
Another perk for creative shooters is nits FX mode, which includes 14 lighting effects, including fun ones like flash, lightning, cloudy, broken bulb, TV, candle, fire, fireworks, explosion, welding, cop car, SOS, RGB cycle, and more.
The light includes a smartphone holder that lets you easily position it in vertical or horizontal setups. The light will also come with a compact internal battery and a design that ensures stable video work with minimal shake when used handheld.
Price and Availability
This clever new portable LED from Godox also offers its usual mix of intuitive onboard controls and Bluetooth connectivity with the company’s Android or iOS devices, and should be easy to use overall—especially for solo shooting and creative content.
If you’d like to find out more, here are the full specs and purchase options.
- For Video Production & Vlogging
- Output: 393 Lux at 3.3' (5600K)
- 2800-6500K, RGB Control/GM Range
- 11.4 x 8.7" Design; Built-In Battery
- CRI 96 | TLCI 96
- 1.5-Hour Runtime at 100% Brightness
- Onboard & Bluetooth; NFC Connection
- 14 Lighting Effects
- Vertical or Horizontal Use
- Includes Smartphone Holder & USB-C Cable
Godox Litemons SR20R Portable RGB LED Light
Godox releases the Litemons SR20R Portable RGB LED Light as a full-color 11.4 x 8.7" LED that lets you mount your smartphone or camera right in the middle of the light, adding creative choices to a variety of shooting scenarios. It works great for vlogging situations with the camera facing you, as well as for other handheld or stand-mount applications.
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