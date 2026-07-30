More LED lights are on the way for the wide range of filmmakers and videographers who are always booking for more and diverse lighting options to help make their shoot workflows faster and more cinematic.

And that’s kind of been the name of the game for Godox’s Litemons LE series: the lights aren’t the biggest or most expensive, but they’re also not the tiniest or lowest quality. You get a good mix here. And these three new options are set to continue in that vein.

Let’s look at the new Godox Litemons LE200R, LE300R, and LE600R RGB LED lights and explore what they could offer for your studios, sets, or out in the field.

Godox Litemons LE200R, LE300R, and LE600R As mentioned above, these are the latest additions to Godox’s popular Litemons LE series, with three new options designed to deliver outstanding brightness and the signature cinematic-soft output the series is known for. These lights will similarly continue down the same avenue by aiming to provide true-to-life skin tones and plenty of vertical coverage,y, as they will all feature 1800K–10000K CCT range, ±100 G/M, HSI / RGBW / GEL, and 14 FX effects that cover every lighting mood on set. Each option will also have an “all-in-one” 2.8kg build that should help keep your setup clean and fast, while DMX, Godox Light App, and NFC control will further help shooters adapt the lights to their preferred workflows.

Price and Availability Credit: Godox These LED Godox Litemons RGB LEDs are all out and available for preorder. Let’s look at the Godox Litemons LE200R RGB LED Monolight in particular, for which you can find the full specs and purchase options below. For Video Production & Content Creators

Output: 71,700 Lux at 3.3' w/ Reflector

1800-10,000K CCT; Full RGB Color Control

Integrated Power Supply; AC Power

Onboard, DMX/RDM & App Control

NFC One-Tap Capability

CRI 96 | TLCI 95

14 Lighting Effects & GM Shift

Fan Cooled & Bowens Mount Compatibility

Includes Reflector & AC Power Cord