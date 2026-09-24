Maybe my favorite movie to watch with people who have never seen it is The Shawshank Redemption. I mean, it has all the emotional payoffs, twists, and turns that you can hope for in a film.

But my problem recently is that everyone I know has seen the movie, so now I have to wait until my kid is old enough to show him.

When I was growing up, this movie was not on demand everywhere. So when you saw it on, you watched it just to feel something. It’s the kind of movie that catches you flipping channels on a Sunday afternoon, and suddenly you’re locked in.

There are dozens of quotes from the movie that I hark back to when I think about those days watching, but today I wanted to go over a sort of unheralded one that gets me every time I hear it.

It happens right after Andy gets out of solitary confinement, and it explains why he never loses his mind in a place designed to break the human spirit.

Let's dive in.

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The Scene in Question

Andy Dufresne's time in Shawshank Prison starts out pretty uneventful, but the deeper he goes, the more impact we see he has on the people around him.

As we approach his quote, we've seen Andy become one of the most respected inmates there. That's earned him the guards' trust, which Andy abused to put Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro on the prison PA system.

They put him in the hole for two weeks for that stunt, but it left an impact on everyone who heard it.

After Andy gets out of the hole, he looks ragged and beat.

When he sits down with Red and the guys in the mess hall, they’re amazed he made it through two weeks of pitch-black isolation with his sanity intact.

Andy tells them it was the easiest time he ever did because he had Mozart keeping him company inside his head and heart.

That scares them a little bit because many think it means Andy went crazy. But Red, who has survived decades inside Shawshank, digs a little deeper with Andy.

Andy Dufresne: That's the beauty of music. They can't get that from you... Haven't you ever felt that way about music?



Red: I played a mean harmonica as a younger man. Lost interest in it though. Didn't make much sense in here.



Andy Dufresne: Here's where it makes the most sense. You need it so you don't forget.



Red: Forget?



Andy Dufresne: Forget that... there are places in this world that aren't made out of stone. That there's something inside... that they can't get to, that they can't touch. That's yours.



Red: What're you talking about?



Andy Dufresne: Hope.

Best Motivational Quote by Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) on "Hope" in "Shawshank Redemption" #shorts www.youtube.com

What The Quote Means

Hope.

On a narrative level, this quote and this emotion set up the ideological battle between Andy and Red that drives the entire second act.

Is there any hope these guys will ever get out of this place? Even when the board keeps rejecting Red and when the Warden won't listen to Andy's case about being wrongfully accused.

At the same time, the character of Red represents institutionalization. He believes that to survive Shawshank, you have to let the walls swallow your identity. That way, the idea of freedom doesn't break you.

But Andy understands that the walls of Shawshank can enclose his body, yet his inner life must remain intact for him to survive. He wants to hold out hope for a better world by identifying the parts of him that live free, not caged by the stone walls. No matter what, they can never take that from him.

Director and writer of the movie, Frank Darabont, uses this line to define the juxtaposition of these two characters and their realities. It's when they start to see a little more of one another.

In the climax, Andy becomes guarded like Red, and Red holds out hope that Andy is okay... this all gets set up right in this moment.

Summing It All Up

Screenwriters often struggle to articulate abstract themes without making dialogue sound like a sermon.

The Shawshank Redemption works so well because it isn't really about a prison break; that's just the selling point to people who have no idea what they're in for. This is actually a movie about how we safeguard our humanity when our environment tries to strip it away.

I think that's a valuable lesson for anyone, especially if they want to work in Hollywood.