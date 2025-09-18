News of Ryan Gosling joining Shawn Levy's new Star Wars movie, Starfighter, rippled through Hollywood a few months ago as the megastar stepped into a galaxy far, far away.

But now we have our first image of what he looks like in costume and on set.

Shawn Levy dropped the image on his Instagram, which you can see below.

I feel like it sort of looks like a still from Waterworld. I guess I expected to see Gosling flying a spaceship, so seeing him out on the water sailing was unexpected.

We really know nothing about the plot; we just know it's a big movie and it comes from the director of Deadpool & Wolverine.

It's also billed as a standalone movie, so I wouldn't expect any Skywalkers in it.

The Star Wars franchise has not had a movie in theaters since 2019, and I would assume it desperately wants to conquer the big screen again to set up a new world of exploration and new characters for the studio.

Obviously, the image is just a tease, but it's fun to see them lure in such a huge star.

Let me know what you think in the comments.