Give me a second, please. I just learned two of my favorite characters will be back on our screens in an upcoming project.

Ian McKellan, the actor behind the famous beard as Middle-earth's Gandalf the Grey, let the details slip at an event in London over the weekend.

"I hear there's going to be another movie based in Middle-earth, and it's going to start filming in May. It's going to be directed by Gollum, and it's all about Gollum," McKellen said at the For the Love of Fantasy event on Aug. 17.

He added, "I'll tell you two secrets about the casting: There's a character in the movie called Frodo, and there's a character in the movie called Gandalf."

The moment was captured by Gronk Cosplay, a fan in attendance, and you can hear the crowd's reaction to the news.

Peter Jackson, the director who brought us the original Lord of the Rings trilogy, is on the project as a producer. Andy Serkis, who played Gollum, is both directing and starring in this one. Originally slated for 2026, the film has now been pushed to December 2027.

Let us know if you're excited about this one.