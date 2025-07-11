Peter Jackson is one of my favorite directors. He's a guy who knows how to capture scope and scale, whether that's in Middle Earth, the Beatles studio, or in World War One; his movies take us places we've never been.

But it's been like eleven years since he's made a movie.

Well, Jackson did a recent interview that put to rest any rumors of him stepping away from filmmaking.

He told Screen Rant he’s currently developing three different screenplays.

No, I'm not retired. We are currently working on three different screenplays. I'm at the moment writing three different scripts. We are producing and have been writing The Hunt for Gollum, which Andy Serkis is going to direct next year. I've enjoyed working on documentaries, whether they show I've grown old or not, and obviously the “Get Back.” The Beatles project. I've enjoyed doing various things with The Beatles, which is great, and that'll probably carry on.

A Decade of Documentaries and More

Since the conclusion of The Hobbit trilogy, Jackson has focused his talents on groundbreaking documentary work.

His acclaimed World War I documentary, They Shall Not Grow Old, brought history to life with stunningly restored and colorized footage.

I think it is one of the best documentaries of all time.

He also delved into the world of The Beatles with the expansive documentary series Get Back.

What's Next for Jackson?

Jackson is apparently working on some screenplays, but the only one we really know about is The Hunt for Gollum.

I was wondering if we were ever going to get the sequel to The Adventures of Tintin, a project that has long been rumored to be in development.

He's also working with Colossal to resurrect the Moa bird, which was extinct and now will be brought back to New Zealand.

Whatever these mystery projects are, I am hoping we get a new Peter Jackson movie soon. The world needs his voice in cinemas.

Let me know what you think in the comments.