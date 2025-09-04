I am really pumped for our very own GG Hawkins, who has a movie coming out in theaters later this month. The trailer just dropped, and as someone who has already seen the fantastic film, I am really excited for more people to get to watch it.

Today, I want to go over some lessons you can learn from the film and the trailer itself.

Let's dive in.

The 'I Really Love My Husband' Trailer

3 Lessons From The Trailer and The Movie You see a movie like GG Hawkins' I Really Love My Husband, and you see a masterclass in how to get your movie made in the real world. So, what can you learn from this bold maneuver? 1. Stop Waiting for Permission. Greenlight Yourself. Look, nobody is going to ride in on a white horse and hand you a check to make your passion project. What Hawkins did here is the epitome of what we preach at No Film School: she greenlit herself. The production started before the financing was even locked. That's terrifying, but it's also how movies get made. It’s a testament to the fact that with enough grit, resourcefulness, and the willingness to lean on your community (and even strangers), you can pull it off. Go make your movie with what you have, right now. 2. Your Script is a Blueprint, Not the Bible. This is a big one for all you writers out there: Your script is the starting line, not the finish line. The magic happens in the collaboration and in solving problems together. If you’re a director, you have to create an environment where your actors feel safe enough to fail and to fly. And if you're a writer, lose the ego. The best idea wins, even if it isn't yours. The film is what matters. 3. Make Your Location Do the Heavy Lifting. Choosing a location isn't just about finding a pretty backdrop. It's about subtext. It's about visual storytelling. Setting a movie about a decaying marriage in a sun-drenched Panamanian paradise? That's not a location; that's a statement. It’s visual irony. You’re screaming, "Everything looks perfect, but it's all a lie." So next time you're writing a scene in a "boring apartment," ask yourself: how can this room tell my story for me? Let the location be a character, and you’ll have to write a lot less dialogue.

Let us know what you think in the comments.