In this episode of the No Film School Podcast, GG Hawkins checks into Netflix’s brand new animated comedy, Haunted Hotel, and gets a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to create an adult animation from the ground up.

She’s joined by series creator and showrunner Matt Roller (Rick and Morty), art director Robbie Erwin, and writer Avital Ash for a roundtable conversation that spans the show’s long development journey, the complexities of world-building in animation, and the creative collaboration required to bring this spooky yet heartfelt family comedy to life. From storytelling tone to visual language and production logistics, this episode is a crash course in what makes adult animation work—and how this team made sure Haunted Hotel stood out in a crowded field.

In this episode, we discuss: How Haunted Hotel evolved from a pitch to a Netflix series

Why Matt Roller leaned into horror instead of sci-fi—and what makes horror more emotionally resonant

How Robbie Erwin’s theme park design background helped shape the show’s tactile visual world

The writer’s room philosophy that prioritized kindness, creativity, and unique perspectives

Why visual design and writing had to be deeply integrated for successful world-building

How the team balanced comedy, horror, and emotional depth across the season

The decision to make the show TV-14 instead of TV-MA—and how that opened it up to more viewers

The team’s favorite ghost characters Guests Matt Roller

Robbie Erwin

Avital Ash Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on: Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing podcast@nofilmschool.com

Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here: