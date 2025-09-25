The 1980s are back, baby! Speakerphones, conference calls, Gordon Gekko’s Wall Street, it’s all happening.

All kidding aside, Insta360 has introduced the Wave Conference Speakerphone, a new conferencing speakerphone option that features clear speaker and mic sound powered by a host of AI features that enhance the audio quality for both ends.

Designed for conferences and meetings, the Insta360 Wave is also a suitable option for videographers or multi-purpose content creators seeking an easy and secure solution for podcasts and other audio-visual needs.

Let’s check it out.

The Insta360 Wave Billed as an easy way to add professional AI audio to your conference room, the Insta360 Wave Conference Speakerphone is a sleek conferencing speakerphone that features clear speaker and mic sound, along with AI features that enhance audio quality. Some of these specs and perks will include a 16.4' voice pickup range, an 8-mic array, adaptive beamforming, AI noise reduction, and wireless connectivity. As a 3D microphone array, the Wave will also feature 8 built-in MEMS mics with adaptive beamforming technology that will adjust the pickup pattern to your speaker locations. Some of the patterns include favorites like omnidirectional, cardioid, supercardioid, figure-eight, and stereo.

AI Audio Features Probably the most notable AI feature in the Insta360 Wave will be its AI noise reduction technology, which can easily be turned on and off with a setting for normal or noise reduction. This noise reduction setting features a pretty impressive noise-canceling algorithm that can eliminate over 300 common noises. Other notable AI features are set to include Automatic Noise Suppression (ANS), Automatic Gain Control (AGC), Automatic Echo Cancellation (AEC), and AI-powered de-reverberation. Insta360 Wave Dongle Credit: B&H

Price and Availability Designed to connect to your computer with a Bluetooth device, Bluetooth dongle, or via USB-C, the Insta360 Wave should be quite easy to operate for production pros or regular Joes alike. If you’re interested in this new speakerphone technology, here are the full specs and purchase options. AI-Powered Conference Speakerphone

Pairs with Optional Link 2 4K AI Webcam

8 MEMS Microphones, 16.4' Pickup Range

Bluetooth, Cascade up to 3 Devices

32GB Storage for 48 kHz Files

Omni, Super/Cardioid, Stereo Beamforming

Automatic Echo Cancellation

Noise Suppression, Gain Control

Touchscreen, Built-In 12-Hour Battery