It’s hard to imagine just how far camera technology has come over the years in terms of decreasing size and factor while still increasing recording capabilities and features.

The new Insta360 GO 3S Action Camera is a perfect example of what boundaries camera technology is breaking as it’s about as small as you could imagine an action camera being—yet still quite capable with its UHD 4K video recording capabilities.

The Insta360 GO 3S also expands upon the popular GO 3 with new Internal Video mode features which unlock fully automatic hands-free recording, plus some additional network compatibility perks all housed in a magnetic body that weighs less than 1.4 oz, making it basically the size of your thumb.

Introducing the Insta360 GO 3S Let’s start with the big aspects of this action cam, which are its video recording specs. The GO 3S has been updated to enable UHD 4K video recording and 2.7K slow-motion capture, and this new model expands upon its predecessor while maintaining the same miniscule form factor. Furthermore, Voice Control 2.0 technology, a 2.2" flip touch screen, an image preview on the Action Pod, dual microphones, and longer battery life are among the new features of the GO 3S. There are different built-in flash storage options available, yet all allow you to control the camera, preview your video, and then export the content to your phone via a companion iOS/Android app via Wi-Fi. So you’ll have plenty of functionality regardless of your storage size. The GO 3S is also so small and light that Insta360 reports that you can wear it around your neck, clip it to your collar or skateboard, let your pet run with it, attach it to your dashboard, or do whatever else you’d like to capture action POV content.

Creative Effects and Upgrades Similar to previous Insta360 action cameras, this new GO 3S features plenty of additional creative effects and other features that should give content creators plenty of options outside of just hitting the record. In particular, the GO 3S includes TimeShift to mimic speeding up time and space, PureShot HDR Photo to expand your dynamic range for vivid colors, slow motion for dramatic shots, and Time-Lapse to create fun day or night lapse shots. You can also control your Insta360 GO 3S with your voice using Voice Control 2.0 which gives you even more ways to operate the action camera completely hands-free. You can also record audio with the two built-in mics or even pair your AirPods. The Insta360 GO 3S on a cat Insta360

Price and Availability The Insta360 GO 3S is out and available online starting today June 13th, 2024 with the starting option being a 64GB version for just under $400. There are of course other bundle options and a couple of different colors to choose from. Here are the full specs and purchase options for the Insta360 GO 3S: Miniature Action Camera with Action Pod

Up to UHD 4K Video and Photos

Longer-Life Battery over 2 Hours

64GB Flash Memory

Updated Dual Built-In Microphones

Waterproof to 16', IPX4 with Action Pod

Up to 2.7K Slow-Motion Video

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, Voice Control 2.0

Time-lapse, Time Shift, Loop Recording

Flow-State Image Stabilization