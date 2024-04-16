As NAB rages on in full force, we’re excited to see some more camera announcements make it into the mix. And with this latest camera from Insta360, an 8K upgrade version of their X3 model, this new Insta360 X4 should turn a few heads with its new AI-powered gesture controls.

The X4 should be “action-ready” for all types of run-and-gun content shooting situations and features a host of cool features and fun capture modes (like a bullet time feature and an 11K time-lapse). All fun stuff to check out in person if you happen to be at NAB here this year.

Let’s take a look at this announcement from Insta360 and explore how you too can let AI help you control your camera, take photos, and capture video with the wave of your hand.

Let’s explore.

Insta360 X4 8K Camera Designed to help content creators break into the exciting world of 360-degree video, the new and compact Insta360 X4 camera is capable of capturing 8K 360-degree video at up to 30fps in either dual or single-lens modes, as well as up to 5K “bullet time” video capture at up to 120 fps. The X4 overall has a more rugged design than its predecessor and will be natively waterproof up to 33 feet and will feature a better rechargeable 2290 mAh battery for even more runtime capability for those looking to really test the “run” of their run-and-gun content projects.

AI-Powered Gesture Controls Perhaps the most interesting selling point for this new X4 360-degree camera will be its new AI-powered gesture controls. Set to operate similar to how voice command and controls have worked with Insta360 (and other) cameras in the past, the X4 will now be controllable via hand gestures. You can use these hand gestures to start or stop recording or to take a photo, and Insta360 promises that the technology will be intelligent enough to handle users wearing thick gloves or in noisy or crowded environments.

Price and Availability The Insta360 X4 with all of its 8K and AI-powered hand gesture glory is out and available now. Here are the full specs and purchase options: For Content Creators and Videographers

8K30/5.7K60 360°Cinematic H.265 Video

360° Post Reframing, Longer Runtime

Rugged Design, Removable Lens Guards

Gesture Control, Dual/Single Lens Modes

5.7K120 Bullet Time, 11K Time-Lapse

FlowState Stabilization, Horizon Lock

33' Waterproof, 72MP Photos

App with Edit Suite and Effects

Invisible Selfie Stick Feature

Insta360 X4 360° 8K Camera Break into the world of cinematic 360° video with the compact Insta360 X4 360° 8K Camera, capable of capturing 8K30 360° video in dual or single-lens modes all in one portable action camera. www.bhphotovideo.com $499 Buy Now

No Film School's coverage of NAB 2024 is brought to you by Blackmagic Design.