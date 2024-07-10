Unlock Apple’s Subject-Tracking Tech with Insta360's iPhone Stabilizer
A look at how Insta360’s new Flow Pro smartphone stabilizer is the first to utilize Apple’s DockKit AI tracking technology.
If you thought AI subject tracking was already quite impressive and advanced in smartphones and smart cameras already on the market, well, you’re about to be blown away. Insta360 just announced that their new Flow Pro smartphone stabilizer is going to be the first product to be Apple DockKit-enabled.
This means that this new iPhone stabilizer option will be the first to make use of Apple’s AI-powered subject-tracking technology, which should be some of the most advanced AI-tracking tech out there.
Let’s look at this new Insta360 Flow Pro and explore what it could do for your smartphone content creation endeavors.
Introducing the Insta360 Flow Pro
Designed as an AI-powered stabilizer for iPhone devices, the Insta360 Flow Pro is Apple DockKit-enabled. The DockKit, which itself works with iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 interfaces, will allow motorized stands and gimbals to allow the iPhone to track objects using its AI-powers which can combine body and face tracking in human subjects.
As with most of the current Insta360 (and competitor) stabilizers these days, this new Flow Pro comes with all of the other usual bells-and-whistles you might expect to see for a modern smartphone stabilizer including one-tap pairing, infinite 360-degree pan tracking, and an easy-to-use foldable and portable design.
Price and Availability
Of course, the headline here is fully being able to utilize this new AI-powered tracking technology from Apple, which—as this Flow Pro makes its rounds—could lead to a host of new stabilizers hitting the market here soon.
If you’re curious about the Insta360 Flow Pro in particular, here are its specs and price options.
- Native support for iPhone's camera app
- One-tap pairing via NFC
- Infinite 360° pan tracking
- New tracking ring light
- Deep Track 3.0 with leading subject recognition
- Foldable & Portable
- Three-Axis Stabilization
- AI-powered tracking
- All-day battery life
- Built-in selfie stick and tripod
Price: $149
