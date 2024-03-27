What exactly does an intimacy coordinator do? How can having more structure around intimate scenes, actually encourage freedom and creativity during the storytelling process?

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with Lisa Jacqueline Starrett, Jamie Monahan, and Renata Soares to discuss: The role of an intimacy coordinator

What led Lisa, Jamie, and Renata to become intimacy coordinators

Wanting to advocate for actors and their boundaries

How detailed screenwriters should be when writing intimate scenes

Knowing the intention behind sex scenes

How to choreograph and rehearse intimate scenes

Being hired as an “insurance policy” to protect production

What it looks like to be actively pursuing a safe space

Having a consent - forward mentality on set

The types of conversations an intimacy coordinator should have with cast and crew

How to redirect a situation that is not working

Why art doesn’t require graphic nudity to be amazing

How to become an intimacy coordinator

Mentioned:

Lisa Jacqueline Starrett (Jacq) began Mental Health and Intimacy Coordinating through their combined passion for acting and trauma psychology. They care deeply about authentic, empathetic storytelling, and that goal is present in everything they do.

Jacq’s psychology research focuses on sexual violence prevention through portrayals of healthy, enthusiastic sex in media. They are certified in trauma-informed care and worked with children,

women, and men at a trauma shelter in Utah. They are also COO of Project Contrast, a non-profit dedicated to sharing stories of and building community for LGBTQ+ youth across the U.S.

Recently, Jacq choreographed the intimacy for Frankie and Johnny in the Clare de Lune and are among the Association of Mental Health Coordinator’s first certification cohort.

Contact: starrettlisa@gmail.com

Jamie Monahan is an award-winning filmmaker, director, intimacy coordinator, and actress. Jamie completed Levels 1, 2, and 3 of IDC’s Intimacy Coordinator training, fostering intimate safe spaces for performers. She is currently listed on the SAG-AFTRA Intimacy Coordinator Pre-Registry. Jamie intimacy coordinated the short films: ONLY THE DEAD, IN THE NIGHT, HEALING TREE, BETTY BITES BACK, THE BIG 3-OH, and CRIMSON WAVE to name a few. She also worked as the intimacy coordinator on the feature films ESCAPING OHIO and I'LL FIND YOU. Jamie intimacy directed POWERHOUSE Off-Broadway in October 2022 and is in her second year as an adjunct professor at Fairfield University working with Theatre Fairfield as the intimacy director for their 2023-2024 season.

Renata Soares (she/her) is a versatile artist, working primarily as an actor, intimacy coordinator, and stunt performer for theatre and film. Additionally, she lends her expertise as a producer and communications director for live arts organizations. Originally from Brazil, she holds a degree in Arts Education (Theatre Studies) from the University of Brasilia and completed the Professional Acting Conservatory at the William Esper Acting Studio in New York. She has also studied filmmaking at the Latin America Film Institute.

With a background in dance and martial arts, she incorporates techniques such as Physical Theatre, Viewpoints, Laban Movement, Mask, and Alexander Technique into her work, using body and movement as powerful vehicles for storytelling. She got a certification from the American Society of Fight Directors in Unarmed Combat and Quarterstaff, with additional proficiency in Knife, Broad Sword, and Rapier & Dagger techniques.

In 2018, Renata discovered Intimacy Coordination during a Stage Combat workshop and she was immediately drawn to this work. She is certified by the Intimacy Professional Association (IPA) to work on Scripted and Unscripted projects, having worked on short and feature films, and she was one of the first professionals to bring this work to reality TV shows.

A natural collaborator, Renata prioritizes open communication between actors and directors to realize their artistic vision for each project she works on. As a queer Latinx artist, she is an advocate for creating diverse, inclusive, and safe spaces and is excited to push boundaries in portraying intimate scenes with authenticity and sensitivity.

People can find me on IG: @renatasoaresn and @coordenacaodeintimidade. And my IC website is www.coordenacaodeintimidade.com.br.