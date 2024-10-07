As we’ve been covering for years, smartphone filmmaking is increasingly becoming more and more of a possibility for DIY filmmakers and content creators. This revolution—or sorts—has been pushed forward more so than ever before by the iPhone 16 Pro, along with some helpful apps like the Blackmagic Camera app (which is now available for both Apple and Android devices ).

Still, while the iPhone 16 Pro is still one of the best smartphones for videography these days, it’s not perfect. As with any iPhone model (or Android, or any other type of camera really), it’s going to have some bugs and issues that are still to be resolved.

According to reports online, there had been some issues with iPhone 16 models freezing up when recording video under certain circumstances. With iOS update 18.0.1 Apple aims to fix these issues as well as include some other helpful updates for those potentially using iPhones for video production.

Apple iOS 18.0.1 According to some reports on 9to5mac , there were some issues with the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models, where the touch screens were becoming unresponsive. Plus, users recording macro mode video on the ultrawide camera on the iPhone 16 Pro specifically might have found issues with the camera freezing as well. Here’s the official message from Apple about the update: This update provides important bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone including:

Touch screen may be temporarily unresponsive in certain circumstances on iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Models.

Camera may freeze when recording macro mode video on the Ultra Wide Camera in 4K with HDR turned off on iPhone 16 Pro models.

Messages may unexpectedly quit when replying to a message with a shared Apple Watch face.

Performance may be impacted due to an issue with memory allocation on some iPhone models.

This new iOS update 18.0.1 is here to fix all of the above as well as provide some other bug fixes and security updates. For more information on the security content of Apple software updates, you can visit Apple's website here