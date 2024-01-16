While the majority of film and video professionals continue (and will perhaps always) opt to use more traditional production methods for their projects, there’s something to be said about this coming wave of iPhone filmmakers.

And no, while the iPhone 15 Pro might be the best smartphone for video yet, it’s not quite on par with any of the more popular mirrorless or cinema cameras. Yet, the industry is shifting towards these smartphone-based content creators and new, at times exciting, innovations are coming out every day.

One of the newest iPhone tech innovations is Belkin’s new Auto-Tracking Stand Pro with DockKit that can be used to turn your iPhone into a fully-functional pan and tilt video camera. Let’s take a look at this new multifaceted stand and how you could use its 360 degrees of rotation to give your vlogging smartphone content a more cinematic quality.

The Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro with DockKit Combining all types of technologies that are very popular right now, Belkin’s Auto-Tracking Stand Pro really is one of the best combinations of all of these different auto-tracking and pan/tilt features in one solid product. Yes, it’s aimed at smartphone filmmakers, but it’s rather sophisticated nonetheless. When setup the stand will be able to follow a person’s face and body across 360 degrees of rotation and 90 degrees of tilt. With some smooth and quiet motors underneath, this battery-powered stand will be able to do this motion following for up to five hours straight on a single charge and should be about as plug-and-play as possible. The stand comes with a single button to activate and deactivate its tracking feature and should be able to pair with your device using NFC, and will be able to be managed with your iOS smartphone. It also will deliver 15W MagSafe wireless charging to boot.

Shooting Pan/Tilt Video Now, this isn’t the only motion tracking stand on the market these days. However, while many options are designed with their own built-in cameras, this is certainly one of the better ones designed specifically to be used with your smartphones—particularly the iPhone 15 Pro with its Apple LOG recording. “The Stand Pro is unlike any other Belkin product we’ve created. Combining premium Belkin quality, impressively responsive robotics, and advanced subject tracking technology with DockKit, we’re excited to provide content creators with a thoughtfully designed product that will effortlessly enhance the creation process.” — Melody Tecson, Belkin Vice President of Product Management. And there’s a lot that one could do with a 360 degree auto-tracking stand, most specifically shoot self-facing vlog-style video content without the worry of framing and focus as you create your content. With YouTube still the reigning leader of the social content world, these types of video are highly lucrative, yet still not too easy to shoot without the right gear. The Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro with DockKit www.belkin.com