It really should be of little surprise to anyone that the latest iPhone is ushering in a new era of smartphone videography. After all, the iPhone 15 is probably the best smartphone video camera of all time. And that’s not just from us. That’s 100% what Apple has designed it (and is billing it) to be.

With all of this new technology, innovation is sure to follow. We’ve already seen a couple of helpful iPhone rigs and mounts designed specifically for the iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max. However, if you really want to maximize your new iPhone 15’s ProRes 4K video capabilities, or just set yourself up to succeed as a smartphone filmmaker, these mounts and cages should indeed be very helpful.

Let’s take a look at SmallRig’s new ergonomic iPhone 15 Pro Max Mobile Video Kit and explore how it might be the right system for you and your needs.

The SmallRig iPhone 15 Pro Max Mobile Video Kit Developed in a partnership with filmmaker Brandon Li, SmallRig’s latest smartphone camera cage is a new ergonomic ecosystem designed to unlock all of the videography powers of your iPhone 15 Pro Max. This new iPhone 15 Pro Max Mobile Video Kit is made out of aluminum alloy that is tailored to support MagSafe charging. This new iPhone camera cage system also is designed with several areas that should allow for smartphone filmmakers and video professionals to attach more accessories, most notably with 10 different ¼”-20 threaded holds along with two cold shoe mounts. This camera rig ecosystem is also fully equipped with two side handles that should allow for quick detach and mount options for either a top-bottom or side-to-side setup. The rig is also set to include a magnetic variable neutral density filter, which should further aid in the pro-video-ification of your iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Unlock the Full Powers of the iPhone 15 Pro Max This camera cage system is very much tailored to make the most out of Apple’s shift to USB-C with a focus on enhancing their latest iPhone’s capture capabilities, most notably with the ability to record footage directly to an external SSD. And this has opened up a whole new world of innovation for brands to develop these solutions for better ways to attach SSDs and still shoot on the go. There’s also some cool new locking system mechanics at play which should help with quick and safe maneuverability between different setups. Also, like usual for most SmallRig pieces of gear, the design promises to be functional and intuitive with all of your normal iPhone buttons and controls fully accessible and not blocked by any of the rig features. The rig should also be able to allow users to still have full access to all three of the built-in lenses in your iPhone 15 Pro Max. And you’ll also be able to attach M-MOunt lenses and magnetic filters to the cage system, which SmallRig offers for different price points. Some of the versatile functionality of the SmallRig Mobile Video Kit. Credit: SmallRig

Price and Availability The full build of SmallRig x Brandon Li Mobile Video Kit for iPhone 15 Pro Max (Co-design Edition 4407) is up and available for purchase on SmallRig’s site for a starting price of $139.90. It’s currently only pre-order, although units should start shipping here by the end of November 2023. You can also order a standard issue version of the SmallRig Mobile Camera Cage for different versions of the iPhone 15 or iPhone 14 online as well, with those options starting at $49.90.