“AI filmmaking and storytelling is punk rock,” according to X user Minh Do . It’s hip-hop, counter-culture, and anti-establishment too, he goes on. Yet, if you look at the majority of the comments to this post, it would seem that many do not agree.

Regardless of how you feel about AI, we do know a few things about it. The biggest is that it is here, and it doesn’t appear like anything is going to stop its progress or push into all sections of art, tech, business, and commerce anytime soon.

Yet, while triggering and inflammatory to many, this comment does bring up an important discussion as to what role AI, and those who embrace and use AI for filmmaking and art, will play in the battle between established culture and the anti-establishment counter-culture.

Is AI Punk Rock? According to X user Minh Do, whose bio lists him as the cofounder of something called @MachineCinemaAI, it most certainly is. The post goes on to list many things that AI is also, most of which are positive and embrace artistic freedom and empowerment.

Yet, if you read the comments, it would appear that many, many people disagree with this sentiment. And just judging from general conversations with those in the film industry, as well as comments on our own posts on social media, it would seem that AI is more often seen as a tool to be used by entertainment executives and producers as a way to push out artists and creatives—or at least something that has the power to possibly do so.