When it comes to authors with a very distinct voice on the page, James Ellroy is one I could definitely pick out of a lineup. During the pandemic, my roommate lent me his collection of Ellroy's novels, and I sat down and gobbled up all the dirty cops, dangerous dames, and dastardly killers.

There's a reason Ellroy's work gets adapted into great movies and TV shows; he draws some of the best characters and weaves some of the best plots.

But today, I want to focus on something he said in an interview that not enough writers do, which would totally help them out.

Let's dive in.

James Ellroy on Reading Aloud

There was this thing I'd do when I was reading Ellroy for the first time, where I would turn to someone in the room and have to read a passage aloud.

Apparently, that's always been the intention.

In the above interview, Ellroy detailed the painstaking process he undertakes to achieve what he describes as a "perfect overlay of theme, moral content, style, outrageousness, import, spirituality, and characterization."

Yeah, it takes a lot of effort to do that.

For Ellroy, the sound of language is paramount. So, he emphasizes a continuous practice of reading his work aloud, ensuring that each sentence is perfected before moving to the next.

It makes the sound of his words echo and it really shows that his prose is lyrical and sucks the audience in.

When I talk to newer writers or read their work, I often cite this idea to them. Especially in longer action scenes or exposition. Read it out loud and listen to how it sounds. Does it actually draw people in? Are you being too wordy or not telling us enough?

Of course, getting to this place takes a while, as Ellroy initially rewrites his work extensively by hand and meticulously corrects any typographical errors, redlining the pages in ink. This hands-on approach underscores his commitment to precision.

Then he types them out and reads them aloud again. As they say, all writing is rewriting.

Rinse and repeat over and over.

Of course, the goal is to be bold, be different, and be something that helps the reader become fully invested in the story.

So if you get stuck on some pages or in a scene, do what you can to read it out loud. Maybe get some friends together and conduct a table read.

Dedicate yourself to the rhythm of the words and how they can tell the audience your point of view and communicate to them the themes and intentions of every scene.

For me, James Ellroy's dedication to his craft is a powerful reminder of the discipline and artistry involved in writing impactful words.

I cannot recommend reading Ellroy enough. There's something liberating about his words. They show you a whole new way to look at the world and encourage you to think and feel.