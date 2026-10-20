While it likely can't handle an ARRI ALEXA or a Blackmagic URSA Cine, this tiny, affordable desktop tripod might be a surprisingly easy way to take on small vlogging and video projects.

Designed to be as about as tiny and lightweight as possible, this new desktop tripod from the Japanese company Asanuma Shokai looks to be a nice option to consider for your smartphone setups, particularly for those who are shooting vlog-style or desktop types of projects.

Let’s check out this tiny, affordable, yet likely capable desktop tripod and its unique automatic leg-spreading support.





The King Instant Pod IP-350 Again, this isn’t major filmmaking gear, but it’s a fun little desktop tripod that could serve the right purposes for the right projects. What’s most unique about this tiny tripod is its automatic leg-spreading mechanism, which spreads the legs when it touches the ground. The legs will extend automatically, which should help with quick access and setup. The tripod will also come with a smartphone holder that will allow it to be used as a tabletop tripod, a camera grip for selfies and video recording, or perhaps a lighting stand—or pretty much anything else you could imagine. The tripod also includes a Bluetooth-enabled remote shutter for smartphones and features 360-degree rotation in its ball head, so the phone's angle should have a full range of flexibility.