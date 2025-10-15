There’s a lot of discussion in the film and video world as to what terms like “affordable” and “micro-budget” mean these days. To some, camera packages under $50k and film budgets under $10 million are low-budget. To others, cameras under $500 and films under $10k are the true low-budget, affordable, DIY projects.

Regardless of your perspective, Venus Optics has rolled out a new Laowa telephoto lens that promises to bring the price of the elongated lens market down, if at least a little bit. The new Laowa 200mm f/2 AF FF lens is here for your full-frame cameras and designed to help bring one of the most coveted focal lengths into reach.

Let’s look at this Laowa 200mm f/2 AF FF lens and explore what it has to offer.

The New Laowa 200mm f/2 AF FF Designed to bring one of the most popular focal lengths into reach for a wide range of photographers, videographers, and other hybrid shooters, the Laowa 200mm f/2 AF FF is designed for full-frame cameras and aims to buck many norms. Traditionally, 200mm f/2 lenses have been pretty damn expensive and out of reach for most shooters, especially those not working on huge projects or raking in huge projects to spur heavy lens investments. Set to be priced just below $2,000, this Laowa 200mm f/2 AF FF will be (somewhat) more affordable for the regular shooters. The lens will also be quite lightweight and durable, weighing in at less than 1.6kg (for the Canon EF version), and will offer accurate autofocus. The lens also promises to deliver incredible background separation, stunning compression, and outstanding low-light performance.