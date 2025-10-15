This New Full-Frame Telephoto Lens Can Help Bring The Most Coveted Focal Length Into Reach
The Laowa 200mm f/2 AF FF lens is here for your full-frame cameras, touting accurate autofocus, peak performance, and a price under $2,000—making it (somewhat) affordable.
There’s a lot of discussion in the film and video world as to what terms like “affordable” and “micro-budget” mean these days. To some, camera packages under $50k and film budgets under $10 million are low-budget. To others, cameras under $500 and films under $10k are the true low-budget, affordable, DIY projects.
Regardless of your perspective, Venus Optics has rolled out a new Laowa telephoto lens that promises to bring the price of the elongated lens market down, if at least a little bit. The new Laowa 200mm f/2 AF FF lens is here for your full-frame cameras and designed to help bring one of the most coveted focal lengths into reach.
Let’s look at this Laowa 200mm f/2 AF FF lens and explore what it has to offer.
The New Laowa 200mm f/2 AF FF
Designed to bring one of the most popular focal lengths into reach for a wide range of photographers, videographers, and other hybrid shooters, the Laowa 200mm f/2 AF FF is designed for full-frame cameras and aims to buck many norms.
Traditionally, 200mm f/2 lenses have been pretty damn expensive and out of reach for most shooters, especially those not working on huge projects or raking in huge projects to spur heavy lens investments. Set to be priced just below $2,000, this Laowa 200mm f/2 AF FF will be (somewhat) more affordable for the regular shooters.
The lens will also be quite lightweight and durable, weighing in at less than 1.6kg (for the Canon EF version), and will offer accurate autofocus. The lens also promises to deliver incredible background separation, stunning compression, and outstanding low-light performance.
Price and Availability
Again, ideally designed for photographers first, the Laowa 200mm f/2 AF FF could be great for videographers or hybrid creators as well, looking to capture everything from portraits to sports to events for both photo and video purposes.
The lens will come in Canon EF, Sony E, and Nikon Z mount options at launch, and is available to order now on Laowa’s website with options ranging from $1,799.00 to $1,999.00
.
- Capture Natural, Wide-Angle Images With This New Laowa 12mm f/2.8 Lite Zero-D FF Lens ›
- The World’s First 200mm f/2 Telephoto Prime Lens for Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras is Here ›
- SIGMA's New 70-200mm f/2.8 L-Mount Is A Full-Frame Dream ›
- Mount a 200mm Zeiss Lens on This New Vivo 200MP Smartphone Camera ›
- Canon Drops New CN-E 70-200mm Lens, Updates 5D Mark IV for Filmmakers ›
- Leaked Images of the Upcoming Sigma 200mm f/2.0 FE Are Here and Man Are They Sexy ›
- This New Sigma Lens is Too Popular As Company Apologizes For Shipping Delays ›