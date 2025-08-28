You know companies love to do this, but when you have a victory lap to take—take it! Sigma has issued an apology post regarding the supply status of the new Sigma 200mm f/2 DG OS Sports lens, which was announced just a few weeks ago .

As the world’s first 200mm f/2 telephoto prime lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras, the Sigma 200mm f/2 DG OS Sports certainly warrants its popularity thanks to its large-aperture specs and features. One could argue that Sigma knew it would be this popular, but making a post about its likely record-setting sales numbers is just good PR.

Here’s the full statement from Sigma and more info on this exciting new telephoto prime lens.

Statement from Sigma Posted on Sigma’s website , the company has issued the following statement, which is titled “apology regarding the supply status of the Sigma 200mm F2 DG OS | Sports,” which you can read in its entirety below. “Thank you for your continued patronage of Sigma products. We have received more orders than we anticipated for the Sigma 200mm F2 DG OS | Sports lens, scheduled for release on Thursday, September 4, 2025, and production is unable to keep up with demand. As a result, some customers may experience delays in receiving their products. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our customers and other parties who have been waiting for the product. We are currently working hard to ensure production is completed, so please be patient and wait a little longer. We appreciate your continued patronage of our company and our products.” Simple and to the point, it sounds like there might be some delays, but you could expect Sigma to do its best to get as many preorders out in time as possible.

The Sigma 200mm f/2 DG OS Sports Lens Of course, we’re very excited about this new telephoto prime as it promises to be a great option for long-range photographers and all types of documentary and branded content videographers. Designed to combine an ultra-fast maximum aperture with a distinctly narrow field of view, the Sigma 200mm f/2 DG OS Sports Lens is quite a unique telephoto prime that features expressive bokeh effects, visual compression, and high sharpness that's aiming to be an ideal option for portraiture, landscape, and indoor sports subjects. Sigma is renowned for its large-aperture lenses that combine these qualities with exceptional sharpness and high resolution, and this new Sports line lens option will likely continue that legacy well into the future. If fans just get a hold of themselves here soon. Here are the full specs and purchase options for the Sigma 200mm f/2 DG OS Sports Lens. Full-Frame | f/2 to f/22

Super Fast Medium Telephoto Prime Lens

HLA-Driven High-Speed AF Motor

6.5-Stop Stabilization & OS2 Algorithm

FLD and SLD Glass Elements

Nano Porous & Super Multi-Layer Coatings

Configurable Function Ring

AFL Buttons, Focus Limiter Switch

Rotating Arca-Type Tripod Socket

Dust and Splash-Resistant Design