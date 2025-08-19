It’s finally here. After leaks indicated that it was on the way, Sigma has now officially announced its new 200mm f/2 DG OS Sports telephoto prime lens, the world’s first of its kind, designed specifically for full-frame mirrorless camera systems.

Set to be available in early September, let’s take a quick look at everything this massive, large-aperture, telephoto prime lens has to offer for those looking to shoot with exceptional sharpness and incredibly high resolution.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Sigma 200mm f/2 DG OS OS Sports lens.

Introducing the Sigma 200mm f/2 DG OS OS Sports Lens Designed to combine an ultra-fast maximum aperture with a distinctly narrow field of view, this new Sigma 200mm f/2 DG OS Sports Lens is a quite unique telephoto prime that features expressive bokeh effects, visual compression, and high sharpness that's aiming to be an ideal option for portraiture, landscape, and indoor sports subjects. The lens’s maximum aperture should help facilitate faster shutter speeds for capturing fast action, and it should also be able to create remarkable bokeh, you know — the artistic effect that beautifully blurs backgrounds and foregrounds, drawing attention to the subject and creating a greater sense of depth. Sigma has been quite renowned for its large-aperture lenses that combine these qualities with exceptional sharpness and high resolution, and this new Sports line lens option should continue that legacy as well as feature the usual rugged build quality and weather resistance that these higher-end lenses often feature.

Long and Fast So, this 200mm focal length is indeed unique for full-frame mirrorless camera systems, yet it should still be equally suitable as any other long portrait lens, plus of course be helpful for indoor and close-range sports or for adding a unique compression effect when photographing landscapes. The lens’s relatively narrow field of view should further help to isolate subjects and help fill the frame with a single person or animal, and also contribute to producing shallow depth of field effects with ease. To go along with this long focal length, the lens will feature a very fast f/2 maximum aperture, which yields a super shallow depth of field for selective focus effects. Simultaneously, the f/2 design also makes this an ideal lens for photographing in low-light and indoor lighting conditions while still shooting handheld.

Price and Availability As mentioned above, the Sigma 200mm f/2 DG OS Sports lens is set to be available here in early September. If you’re curious to check it out, you can review the full specs and reserve a preorder with the purchase options below. Full-Frame | f/2 to f/22

Super Fast Medium Telephoto Prime Lens

HLA-Driven High-Speed AF Motor

6.5-Stop Stabilization & OS2 Algorithm

FLD and SLD Glass Elements

Nano Porous & Super Multi-Layer Coatings

Configurable Function Ring

AFL Buttons, Focus Limiter Switch

Rotating Arca-Type Tripod Socket

Dust and Splash-Resistant Design