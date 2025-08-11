We have some very exciting news for wildlife photographers and other nature documentary filmmakers. Plus, you know, the whole host of wedding and event videographers who love to have more high-quality lens options to help stay less intrusive and distracting when on the job.

Some of the first images of a new Sigma 200mm f/2.0 FE lens have leaked online. There also appear to be leaked, or at least rumored, specs to share about this upcoming Sigma telephoto lens, as well as some insights into when it will be officially announced.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Rumored Sigma 200mm f/2.0 FE Shared by Sony Alpha Rumors , these leaked images of the new Sigma 200mm f/2.0 FE showcase a sleek and sophisticated telephoto lens with a white finish and a similar layout to Sigma’s popular 300-600mm FE zoom lens. The Sigma 200mm f/2.0 looks like it will be able to handle 105mm filters and will weigh just under 2kg. It will also feature super-fast autofocus and could be available in full-frame for Sony E-mount and Leica L-mount at first launch.