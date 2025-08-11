Leaked Images of the Upcoming Sigma 200mm f/2.0 FE Are Here and Man Are They Sexy
One of the most anticipated telephoto zoom lenses of the year has some first images, as well as possible specs, leaked online. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Sigma 200mm f/2.0 FE.
We have some very exciting news for wildlife photographers and other nature documentary filmmakers. Plus, you know, the whole host of wedding and event videographers who love to have more high-quality lens options to help stay less intrusive and distracting when on the job.
Some of the first images of a new Sigma 200mm f/2.0 FE lens have leaked online. There also appear to be leaked, or at least rumored, specs to share about this upcoming Sigma telephoto lens, as well as some insights into when it will be officially announced.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Rumored Sigma 200mm f/2.0 FE
Shared by Sony Alpha Rumors, these leaked images of the new Sigma 200mm f/2.0 FE showcase a sleek and sophisticated telephoto lens with a white finish and a similar layout to Sigma’s popular 300-600mm FE zoom lens.
The Sigma 200mm f/2.0 looks like it will be able to handle 105mm filters and will weigh just under 2kg. It will also feature super-fast autofocus and could be available in full-frame for Sony E-mount and Leica L-mount at first launch.
Specs and Release Date
Credit: Sony Alpha Rumors
While these first leaks don’t have anything to say about pricing just yet, the same reports indicate that all will be known when the Sigma 200mm f/2.0 is officially announced next week on August 19th. Here are the full rumored specs for now, though.
- Full Frame Autofocus lens
- Weight just below 2kg
- 105mm filter size
- White finish
- Super fast autofocus
- Full Frame
- For Sony E and Leica L mount
Stay tuned for an official announcement from Sigma here soon, which will confirm the exact specs, features, pricing, and availability.