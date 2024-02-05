Write Great Comedy With This Lesson from Larry David
In honor of the return of Curb Your Enthusiasm watch this oldy (but goody) interview with the king of comedy himself
It's hard to skip the obligatory triplet of pretties popularized by one of the most respected comedy writers of our generation, but I'm not here to lean into cliches. I'm trying really, really, realllyyyyy hard not to take a cheap shot for an easy connection.
With the (potentially final) return of Larry David's groundbreaking masterpiece, it seems like no better time to share one of my favorite interviews he did with The New Yorker on writing comedy circa 2014. We love to share as much as we can to help our readership write the most goodest possible. This one is for you, comedy writers.
David also recently revealed his favorite episode is "Palestinian Chicken" to Variety, which he uses as a point of reference in his interview below.
Enjoy! And please tell us what you thought of the Season 12 premiere in the comments. We're prettyyyy, veryyyyyy, reallyyyyyyyyyyy interested.
Larry David on Writing “Curb Your Enthusiasm” & Why He Doesn’t Understand Squirmish PeopleDavid Remnick talks with Larry David about writing one of his favorite comedy story lines, the “Palestinian Chicken” episode, and how he was able to address ...
