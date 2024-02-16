Weak Layers is Katie Burrell’s feature film, which she not only directed but co-wrote and acted in. The film invites us to truly understand ski culture, unlike many unrealistic ski movies of the past. With this film, Katie proves that a novice director can stay true to their vision while also leading with transparency, humility, and positivity along the way.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins, speaks with Katie Burrell to discuss: Feeling excited about theatrical releases in ski towns

Creating such a niche film

What Katie can’t stand about other ski movies

The unique, diverse cast and what they brought to the film

Directing in extreme climates

Being honest about her lack of experience

How she kept up morale on set

Why they didn’t do any playback

How they created an organic party vibe on set

