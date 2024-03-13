I'm not quite sure what it is, but I deeply love mafia movies. I think it has something to do with the tone being both dangerous and slyly funny, but they always get me to a theater.

The world of the mafia has held an enduring fascination for filmmakers and audiences alike.

There's a potent mix of power, violence, family, and a twisted code of honor that makes for gripping cinema. But what are the essential elements of a great mafia movie, and which ones stand the test of time?

Let's break it down together, capice?

Defining Mafia Movies Goodfellas Warner Bros. At its core, a mafia movie is a dramatization of organized groups of criminals that falls int othe gangster genre. These stories often center around these specific aspects: The Organization: Mafia movies focus on the inner workings of powerful crime families or syndicates. This can include the Italian-American Mafia (Cosa Nostra), Irish Mob, Russian Mafia, Japanese Yakuza, or similar organized crime groups around the world.

Hierarchy and Structure: A strict code of conduct and hierarchical structure define these organizations. Think bosses, capos, underbosses, soldiers, and the intricate network of relationships bound by loyalty and fear.

Illicit Activities: Mafia movies revolve around illegal enterprises; gambling, racketeering, extortion, drug trafficking, violence, and other crimes.

Mafia Movies: A Brief History The Departed Warner Bros. Hollywood has always had a fascination with the mob. We've seen it portayed in many different ways. So let's go over how they hit the silver screen. The 1930s: Birth of an Icon Early Prototypes: Films like The Musketeers of Pig Alley (1912) featured urban gangs, setting the stage for the gangster genre.

Prohibition & Public Enemy #1: Real-life gangsters like Al Capone fueled films like Little Caesar (1931) and The Public Enemy (1931). These portrayed charismatic yet ruthless antiheroes, tapping into societal anxieties.

The Hays Code: Moral censorship meant filmmakers often had to punish criminals or glorify law enforcement by the film's end. The 1940s: Noir Shadows and Post-War Realism Film Noir Influence: The hardboiled detective films of the era, like The Maltese Falcon (1941), bled into the gangster genre with their shadowy worlds and morally ambiguous characters.

White Heat and Brutal Gangsters: Films like White Heat (1949) kept the ruthless gangster central, with iconic performances by James Cagney.

The Seeds of Realism: Some films began to explore the real-world impact of organized crime, foreshadowing later social critiques. The 1950s: Organized Crime Takes Center Stage Kefauver Hearings: Televised Senate hearings on organized crime fueled public interest and inspired more realistic portrayals in film.

On the Waterfront & Union Corruption: Elia Kazan's On the Waterfront (1954) tackled mob influence on labor unions and themes of individual conscience.

The Rise of the Syndicate: Films like The Big Combo (1955) focused less on individual hoods and more on the shadowy, far-reaching criminal organizations. The 1960s: Counterculture and Stylized Violence Bonnie and Clyde's Impact: While not strictly a mafia film, Bonnie and Clyde (1967) broke taboos on violence, influencing later mob portrayals.

The End of the Hays Code: More explicit violence and complex themes became possible as censorship loosened. The 1970s: The Godfather Era The Godfather Revolution: Francis Ford Coppola's masterpiece The Godfather (1972) changed everything. It offered a multi-generational, operatic portrayal of a mafia family, delving into loyalty, power, and the corrupting influence of both.

Scorsese's Gritty Realism: Martin Scorsese emerged with films like Mean Streets (1973), depicting the lower rungs of the mob with raw energy and unflinching violence.

The Antihero: The best 70s mob films didn't just focus on action, but on characters' internal struggles, moral compromises, and the personal toll of a life in crime. The 1980s: Excess, International Scope, & Style Beyond the Italian-American Mafia: Films like Scarface (1983) focused on other criminal groups. International cinema began to explore its own mafias.

Sergio Leone's Epic: Once Upon a Time in America (1984) was an ambitious, sprawling tale of friendship, ambition, and betrayal within a Jewish-American gang.

Coen Brothers' Flair: Miller's Crossing (1990) showed the Coen Brothers' unique spin on the genre: stylized, labyrinthine plots, and sharp, witty dialogue. 1990s-2000s: Modern Mobsters & Psychological Depth Goodfellas & True Crime: Scorsese's Goodfellas (1990) offered a thrilling, darkly comedic, and morally complex look at the mob lifestyle based on a true story.

TheSopranos' Influence: This groundbreaking HBO series (1999-2007) added unprecedented depth to a mobster's psyche, with Tony Soprano's therapy sessions adding layers to the antihero trope.

Global Perspectives: Films like Gomorrah (2008) offered bleakly realistic portrayals of modern organized crime with an international lens. 2010s - Present: Legacy & New Voices Scorsese's Late Masterpiece: The Irishman (2019) explored decades of a hitman's life, full of violence, regret, and meditations on loyalty.

Untold Stories & Diverse storytellers: The genre continues to evolve with fresh perspectives exploring untold stories within the world of organized crime.

Tropes of Mafia Movies Bonnie and Clyde Warner Bros. If you're going to embark on writing or directing one of these movies, you should see what audiences expect. Tropes can help you fill in story blanks and also bring your own voice to a genre. Family (La Cosa Nostra) : At the core of most mafia stories lies the concept of family, both biological and the 'made' men of the organization. Tensions between loyalty to blood and loyalty to the business are a constant source of drama.

: At the core of most mafia stories lies the concept of family, both biological and the 'made' men of the organization. Tensions between loyalty to blood and loyalty to the business are a constant source of drama. Omertà : The code of silence. This vow binds members of the mafia, making betrayal the ultimate sin and creating an atmosphere of secrecy and paranoia.

: The code of silence. This vow binds members of the mafia, making betrayal the ultimate sin and creating an atmosphere of secrecy and paranoia. Respect and Power : Mafia figures crave respect—often violently demanded. The quest for power, wealth, and the flashy lifestyle that comes with it fuels their actions.

: Mafia figures crave respect—often violently demanded. The quest for power, wealth, and the flashy lifestyle that comes with it fuels their actions. Suits and Snazzy Cars : Part of the allure is the image. Think sharp suits, expensive cigars, and classic cars as symbols of success.

: Part of the allure is the image. Think sharp suits, expensive cigars, and classic cars as symbols of success. Violence as Currency : Mobsters aren't afraid to use violence, whether it's a carefully planned hit or a brutal act of intimidation. This creates a world where life is cheap and tension is high.

: Mobsters aren't afraid to use violence, whether it's a carefully planned hit or a brutal act of intimidation. This creates a world where life is cheap and tension is high. The Rise and Fall: Many mafia films follow a rise-and-fall narrative, charting a character's ascent through the criminal underworld only to meet a tragic downfall.

Many mafia films follow a rise-and-fall narrative, charting a character's ascent through the criminal underworld only to meet a tragic downfall. Morally Gray Characters : Compelling mafia movies rarely have clear-cut heroes and villains. Protagonists are often deeply flawed, making their choices morally questionable and their fates uncertain.

: Compelling mafia movies rarely have clear-cut heroes and villains. Protagonists are often deeply flawed, making their choices morally questionable and their fates uncertain. Internal Conflict: The best mob stories aren't just about action. They explore the characters' inner battles, whether it's the struggle to maintain power or the nagging guilt of their actions.

The best mob stories aren't just about action. They explore the characters' inner battles, whether it's the struggle to maintain power or the nagging guilt of their actions. Glamor vs. Grit: Mafia life is often romanticized. Films might balance the glamor with the brutal reality, creating a more nuanced picture.

The Best Mafia Movies of All Time The Irishman Netflix When it comes to creating a list of the best mafia movies of all time, I labored over which titles to include. I decided the best way was to go through the ages and pull out all the titles I thought were important to the evolution of the genre. Check it out below. Little Caesar (1931): Edward G. Robinson's defining role as Rico Bandello sets the template for gangster portrayals. The Public Enemy (1931): James Cagney's explosive performance as Tom Powers remains an iconic piece of cinematic history. Scarface (1932): The gritty, violent tale of Tony Camonte (loosely based on Al Capone) set during the Prohibition era. The Maltese Falcon (1941): While more film noir than pure mafia, Humphrey Bogart as Sam Spade set the tone for many morally ambiguous gangster movie characters. White Heat (1949): James Cagney plays a ruthless gang leader in this crime classic, known for its thrilling action sequences. On the Waterfront (1954): Elia Kazan tackles mob corruption of unions, with Marlon Brando's unforgettable performance. The Big Combo (1955): This film noir centers on a detective's relentless pursuit of a powerful crime syndicate. The Godfather (1972): An undisputed masterpiece. Coppola humanizes the mafia, exploring themes of family, loyalty, and the corrupting influence of power. The Godfather Part II (1974): Expanding the saga, interweaving young Vito Corleone's rise with Michael's increasingly ruthless reign. Mean Streets (1973): Martin Scorsese's gritty breakout, a look at small-time crooks in Little Italy, starring Harvey Keitel and Robert De Niro. The Long Good Friday (1980): Bob Hoskins stars as a British gangster whose empire begins to crumble in this highly regarded crime film. Once Upon a Time in America (1984): Sergio Leone's sprawling epic follows Jewish gangsters across decades, a story of ambition and regret. The Untouchables (1987): Brian De Palma's stylized take on Eliot Ness vs. Al Capone, with memorable performances. Miller's Crossing (1990): The Coen Brothers put their unique spin on the genre, with atmospheric visuals, betrayals, and sharp dialogue. Goodfellas (1990): Scorsese's masterpiece based on a true story, a thrilling and darkly funny look at life within the mob. Sonatine (1993): Takeshi Kitano's stylized Japanese Yakuza film with minimalist violence and bleak humor. Casino (1995): Scorsese's lavish and brutal portrait of the mob's grip on Las Vegas casinos. Donnie Brasco (1997): Johnny Depp delivers a standout performance as an FBI agent infiltrating the Bonanno crime family. Road to Perdition (2002): Sam Mendes directs this visually stunning tale of a hitman and his son on a vengeful quest. City of God (2002): A vibrant and brutal Brazilian film about the rise of organized crime in the Rio de Janeiro favelas. Infernal Affairs (2002): This Hong Kong thriller (the inspiration for The Departed) offers a tense cat-and-mouse game between an undercover cop and a police mole. A Bittersweet Life (2005): A stylish and brutal Korean film about a loyal enforcer spiraling out of control. The Departed (2006): Scorsese's Boston-set crime thriller features cops and mobsters infiltrating each other's worlds, with a star-studded cast. Eastern Promises (2007): A chilling look at the Russian mafia operating in London, with brutal violence and complex characters. Gomorrah (2008): This Italian film offers an unflinching, almost documentary-like look at the modern Camorra crime syndicate in Naples. A Prophet (2009): A riveting French film about a young Arab man navigating prison gangs and the Corsican mafia. Animal Kingdom (2010): This Australian crime drama centers on a family deeply entangled in the criminal underworld. '71 (2014): A gritty thriller set in Belfast during the Troubles, following a British soldier on the run. The Irishman (2019): Scorsese's late-career epic, exploring a mob hitman's life and the heavy toll of his choices. The Traitor (2019): An Italian biographical crime drama telling the story of Tommaso Buscetta, a Mafia turncoat who helped bring down the Cosa Nostra in the 1980s.

The mafia movie isn't just about flashy suits and shootouts. It's a window into a world where power, loyalty, and morality are constantly at war. The best ones leave you thinking long after the credits roll.

Let me know your favorites in the comments.