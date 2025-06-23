For those of us old enough to remember, in the early days of DSLR filmmaking, there really weren’t nearly as many high-quality cameras. And even when you got the best new DSLR camera from one of the few brands making affordable options, your cameras were limited in processing power and pixel count.

However, if you worked enough shoots and found the right niches on the internet, you might have heard rumors about a, somewhat magical third-party add-on that you could use to “hack” your camera to offer new features and better recording capabilities.

Magic Lantern has a deep history with the DSLR camera era that allowed filmmakers to turn cameras like the Canon 5D into 4K video recording capable machines. Yet, as DSLR cameras gave way to mirrorless cameras with more advanced features, Magic Lantern ceded into the background and eventually disappeared.

That is until today. Magic Lantern has announced that they are back, with a new dev team, and are set to offer features for new cameras. Let’s take a look.

Magic Lantern is Back! Announced in a post on the Magic Lantern forum , a new Magic Lantern team is in place. Around 2020, the old lead dev, after years of hard work, finally left the project. A small number of volunteers kept things alive, but a lot of knowledge was lost. However, after a new Magic Lantern core team is now in place and they’ve been able to update the website, and they’ve also developed new supported models, a new build system, and clearer, faster, smaller code overall. It sounds like there’s still a lot of work to do, and the Magic Lantern team is open to more volunteers and supporters, but for now, Magic Lantern is back, and the filmmaking world is better for it.