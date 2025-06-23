Magic Lantern is Back With New Support for Four Canon Cameras
A new group of developers has worked to bring Magic Lantern builds back to the people and is set to support new cameras with new utility features. Here’s everything you need to know.
For those of us old enough to remember, in the early days of DSLR filmmaking, there really weren’t nearly as many high-quality cameras. And even when you got the best new DSLR camera from one of the few brands making affordable options, your cameras were limited in processing power and pixel count.
However, if you worked enough shoots and found the right niches on the internet, you might have heard rumors about a, somewhat magical third-party add-on that you could use to “hack” your camera to offer new features and better recording capabilities.
Magic Lantern has a deep history with the DSLR camera era that allowed filmmakers to turn cameras like the Canon 5D into 4K video recording capable machines. Yet, as DSLR cameras gave way to mirrorless cameras with more advanced features, Magic Lantern ceded into the background and eventually disappeared.
That is until today. Magic Lantern has announced that they are back, with a new dev team, and are set to offer features for new cameras. Let’s take a look.
Magic Lantern is Back!
Announced in a post on the Magic Lantern forum, a new Magic Lantern team is in place. Around 2020, the old lead dev, after years of hard work, finally left the project. A small number of volunteers kept things alive, but a lot of knowledge was lost.
However, after a new Magic Lantern core team is now in place and they’ve been able to update the website, and they’ve also developed new supported models, a new build system, and clearer, faster, smaller code overall.
It sounds like there’s still a lot of work to do, and the Magic Lantern team is open to more volunteers and supporters, but for now, Magic Lantern is back, and the filmmaking world is better for it.
Newly Supported Cameras
The big news here, along with just the fact that Magic Lantern is back, is that there will be support for new cameras. The team also reports that old supported cameras will still continue to work as well, but it took a bit of work to develop new builds to support some of these next-gen cameras.
Here are the newly supported cameras:
- Canon EOS 200D
- Canon EOS 6D Mark II
- Canon EOS 750D (Rebel T6i, Kiss X8i)
- Canon EOS 7D Mark II
These newly supported cameras are set to all get the same utility features, such as:
- Intervalometer
- Custom crop marks
- Shutter count
- 30 min LV powersave disable (good for HDMI out webcam mode)
If you’d like to find out more about the return of Magic Lantern, or even check out these new features yourself, read more on Magic Lantern’s website here.
- The Sony NEX-5 Mirrorless Has Been Hacked with Higher Bitrates, is the FS100 Next? ›
- The Holy Grail: 4K RAW Video is Possible on EOS 5D Mark III ›
- Canon 7D Now Capable of Recording 2.5K RAW Video with Magic Lantern ›
- Magic Lantern is Coming to the Canon 7D ›
- Camera Shootout: Panasonic GH4 vs. Canon 5D3 RAW & Canon C100 ›
- Hacked Shootout: Panasonic GH2 vs. 5D Mark III RAW & Magic Lantern Gets Playback/Audio Working ›
- Magic Lantern Has 'Magically' Pulled More Dynamic Range Out of Canon DSLRs for Free ›
- Magic Lantern RAW Video is Coming to the Canon 7D ›
- How to Edit Your Amazing Magic Lantern 14-Bit RAW Video on the Worst Computer Ever ›