While the world of tripod technology isn’t evolving at the same rate as, say, artificial intelligence, it’s also not staying stagnant by any means. Manfrotto has just unveiled the company’s new comprehensive stability system for hybrid creators that features several new products and innovations.

All centered around the new Manfrotto ONE Tripod, this new stability system also includes a new 500x Fluid Head and an XCHANGE Quick Release base and plate. Let’s take a look at this new Manfrotto ONE Tripod and explore how this new system altogether could be a major evolution for the modern-day hybrid content creator.

Manfrotto ONE Tripod and Stability System The crux of the messaging for this new ONE Tripod from Manfrotto is that it is aimed at helping content creators who need new tools to create engaging photos and videos for their projects and jobs. This blending of photo and video into "hybrid" mirrorless systems, the adoption of smartphones and vertical videos, and the need for rapid results and the ability to go live have all led modern content creators to want more versatility, speed, and simplicity to nail their shots. All those descriptors can be used on the Manfrotto ONE Tripod—a tripod purpose-built to satisfy both the photography and video needs of a modern-day content creator.

A New, All-in-One Solution The Manfrotto ONE aims to combine all of the features found on both stills-centric and video-focused tripod systems to deliver a single support system that can be used to capture stunning photographs or cinematic videos with ease. This comprehensive set of features will make it ideal for professional hybrid shooters who need both and will benefit from a streamlined setup and fast transitions between the two operating modes. The tripod features a solid set of core specifications: Maximum safety payload of 33 lb

Working height range of 6.9-67.1"

Closed length of 27.7"

Aluminum construction is durable, with an overall weight of 7.5 lb

Leg angle selector features preset positions for quick setup for all types of shots

New Xchange System Also, built directly into the ONE tripod is Manfrotto’s Xchange system for instantly swapping out heads, sliders, and other accessories. Xchange is an advanced quick-release system with a simple twist-lock mechanism for releasing or locking a compatible tripod head or accessory. And, with the availability of optional plates with a 3/8"-16 mounting screw, most heads and other support systems can be made to work directly with the ONE tripod. Just drop the device onto the Xchange platform, and it will lock in place. Also, for video-centric needs, the ONE will further bring technology to a hybrid tripod with a unique leveling column. A lever on the ONE will make it quick and easy to level your camera when shooting stills or video.

Price and Availability The new Manfrotto ONE Tripod is available for preorder now and can be purchased with an aluminum or carbon fiber material, as well as with or without the 500x Fluid Head. You can check out the full specs and purchase options below. Load Capacity: 33 lb

Working Height Range: 6.9 to 67"

Folded Length: 27.7"

Aluminum Legs with Angle Selector

90° Center Column

Easy Link Attachment Thread

Leveling Column

Weight: 7.5 lb