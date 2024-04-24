Erick Sasso is a multi-hyphenate creative and the editor of the film, Maxine's Baby: The Tyler Perry Story, which documents the life of Tyler Perry. Erick compares the making of documentaries to the making of a meal. You need to use the right ingredients…not too much, not too little. And everyone at the table has to enjoy it.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with filmmaker Erick Sasso to discuss: Making music videos with his friends in high school

Realizing you can reverse engineer in the edit

The importance of charging adequately for your services

How he landed the editing job on Maxine’s Baby

What it looks like to fall in love with the subject

Navigating topics such as abuse and childhood trauma

What it was like seeing emotional reactions from the audience

Important lessons he has learned about being a filmmaker

Setting up projects in Adobe Premiere

Overcoming tech fears and looking forward to new updates

Why editors make the best directors

Focusing on development and learning from others



Mentioned: Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story Erick's website Connect with Erick on IG

Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on: Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing podcast@nofilmschool.com

Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here: