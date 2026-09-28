Move over AI, the VR wars are heating up! In the battle everyone is watching closely, Meta is challenging Apple for supremacy over VR entertainment, but is it a battle that anyone is actually interested in?

Despite VR being impressive, if only at a novelty level, and the Apple Vision Pro headsets being fun to mess around with on trade show floors from time to time, we’d be hard-pressed to admit we know many people using them regularly.

And, for whatever reason, Meta has decided to go after the same market, even if it doesn’t really exist yet. So, if you’re one of the few people still interested today, or if you’re curious about the future, here’s what you need to know about the new Meta VR Glasses—and why filmmakers might want to pay attention.

Introducing the Meta VR Glasses So, again, while not perhaps the most exciting news to most everyday people, or even most everyday filmmakers or content creators, Meta has unveiled their new VR Glasses which promise to bring “a new era for virtual reality in a pair of glasses you can comfortably wear for hours.” These new Meta VR Glasses will be the first IMAX Enhanced-certified VR device, promising to unlock a new “personal cinema” experience and deliver courtside seats for hundreds of immersive live sports. The new Meta VR Glasses will also feature next-gen computing, allowing users to access their own multi-screen private workspaces that can turn any flat surface into a keyboard and touchpad, potentially unlocking a new future for virtual editing.

What to Make of Immersive Media Credit: Meta From a viewability standpoint, these developments could be exciting for those who want to try new immersive viewing platforms. However, as we’ve seen with the Apple Vision Pro, despite a nice pipeline being developed with the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera, as well as with the top iPhone models, there just hasn’t been much of a market for this type of content just yet. Still, with another major player entering the space more significantly, Meta could help push the immersive format forward a bit as it aims to bring more expansive cinematic experiences to new audiences.