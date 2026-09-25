Digging into The New York Times "Best TV Shows of the 21st Century" List
This is a a great must-watch list if you have some time to kill.
This is the ultimate conversation for people who are into TV: What are the greatest shows of all time? That breadth of that catalog can wear a person out, so what if we said: What are the best TV shows of the last 25 years?
I bet you'd have an answer.
They're the shows that make you laugh, cry, that you watched during relationships, births, divorces, that got you through the day, night, or just an airplane ride.
They're the TV shows that mean something to you, that you can't wait to share with someone else.
Recently, The New York Times made a list of the top 100 films of the 21st Century.
Well, this is their follow-up with all the best TV shows from the last 25 years.
Let's break down some of the biggest takeaways.
The New York Times 100 Best TV Shows of the 21st Century
'Atlanta'
Credit: FX Networks
- 100. Scandal (2012–2018)
- 99. Gilmore Girls (2000–2007)
- 98. The OA (2016–2019)
- 97. Community (2009–2015)
- 96. Halt and Catch Fire (2014–2017)
- 95. House (2004–2012)
- 94. The Diplomat (2023–present)
- 93. Station Eleven (2021–2022)
- 92. The Night Of (2016)
- 91. Catastrophe (2015–2019)
- 90. Eastbound & Down (2009–2013)
- 89. Baby Reindeer (2024)
- 88. Dexter (2006–2013)
- 87. Reservation Dogs (2021–2023)
- 86. Shogun (2024–present)
- 85. The Great British Baking Show (2010–present)
- 84. Planet Earth (2006)
- 83. Justified (2010–2015)
- 82. Better Things (2016–2022)
- 81. The Queen’s Gambit (2020)
- 80. How to with John Wilson (2020–2023)
- 79. The Good Wife (2009–2016)
- 78. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005–present)
- 77. Modern Family (2009–2020)
- 76. Somebody Somewhere (2022–2024)
- 75. Ted Lasso (2020–present)
- 74. The Bear (2022–2026)
- 73. Barry (2018–2023)
- 72. Squid Game (2021–2025)
- 71. Beef (Season 1, 2023)
- 70. The Shield (2002–2008)
- 69. Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations (2005–2012)
- 68. Ozark (2017–2022)
- 67. The Handmaid’s Tale (2017–2025)
- 66. The Rehearsal (2022–present)
- 65. Mare of Easttown (2021)
- 64. Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (2013–2018)
- 63. The Thick of It (2005–2012)
- 62. Slow Horses (2022–present)
- 61. RuPaul’s Drag Race (2009–present)
- 60. Peep Show (2003–2015)
- 59. PEN15 (2019–2021)
- 58. Chappelle’s Show (2003–2006)
- 57. I Think You Should Leave (2019–present)
- 56. Nathan for You (2013–2017)
- 55. Insecure (2016–2021)
- 54. The Bureau (2015–2020)
- 53. Stranger Things (2016–2025)
- 52. Downton Abbey (2010–2015)
- 51. The Good Place (2016–2020)
- 50. Parks and Recreation (2009–2015)
- 49. Normal People (2020)
- 48. House of Cards (2013–2018)
- 47. Twin Peaks: The Return (2017)
- 46. Broad City (2014–2019)
- 45. Happy Valley (2014–2023)
- 44. BoJack Horseman (2014–2020)
- 43. Peaky Blinders (2013–2022)
- 42. Hacks (2021–2026)
- 41. Louie (2010–2015)
- 40. Adolescence (2025)
- 39. Watchmen (2019)
- 38. Homeland (2011–2020)
- 37. Battlestar Galactica (2005–2009)
- 36. The Pitt (2025–present)
- 35. True Detective (Season 1, 2014)
- 34. Schitt’s Creek (2015–2020)
- 33. Enlightened (2011–2013)
- 32. Andor (2022–2025)
- 31. Survivor (2000–present)
- 30. Severance (2022–present)
- 29. Key & Peele (2012–2015)
- 28. Band of Brothers (2001)
- 27. Better Call Saul (2015–2022)
- 26. Black Mirror (2011–present)
- 25. The Leftovers (2014–2017)
- 24. Deadwood (2004–2006)
- 23. The Comeback (2005–2026)
- 22. Lost (2004–2010)
- 21. The White Lotus (2021–present)
- 20: The Crown (2016–2023)
- 19: Chernobyl (2019)
- 18: I May Destroy You (2020)
- 17: The Americans (2013–2018)
- 16: The Office (U.K.) (2001–2003)
- 15: Six Feet Under (2001–2005)
- 14: Friday Night Lights (2006–2011)
- 13: Girls (2012–2017)
- 12: Arrested Development (2003–2019)
- 11: The Office (U.S.) (2005–2013)
- 10: Atlanta (2016–2022)
- 9: Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000–2024)
- 8: 30 Rock (2006–2013)
- 7: Veep (2012–2019)
- 6: Game of Thrones (2011–2019)
- 5: Fleabag (2016–2019)
- 4: Succession (2018–2023)
- 3: Mad Men (2007–2015)
- 2: The Wire (2002–2008)
- 1: Breaking Bad (2008–2013)
Let us know what you think of the list!