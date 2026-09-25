This is the ultimate conversation for people who are into TV: What are the greatest shows of all time? That breadth of that catalog can wear a person out, so what if we said: What are the best TV shows of the last 25 years?

I bet you'd have an answer.

They're the shows that make you laugh, cry, that you watched during relationships, births, divorces, that got you through the day, night, or just an airplane ride.

They're the TV shows that mean something to you, that you can't wait to share with someone else.

Recently, The New York Times made a list of the top 100 films of the 21st Century.

Well, this is their follow-up with all the best TV shows from the last 25 years.

Let's break down some of the biggest takeaways.

The New York Times 100 Best TV Shows of the 21st Century 'Atlanta' Credit: FX Networks

100. Scandal (2012–2018)

Scandal (2012–2018) 99. Gilmore Girls (2000–2007)

Gilmore Girls (2000–2007) 98. The OA (2016–2019)

The OA (2016–2019) 97. Community (2009–2015)

Community (2009–2015) 96. Halt and Catch Fire (2014–2017)

Halt and Catch Fire (2014–2017) 95. House (2004–2012)

House (2004–2012) 94. The Diplomat (2023–present)

The Diplomat (2023–present) 93. Station Eleven (2021–2022)

Station Eleven (2021–2022) 92. The Night Of (2016)

The Night Of (2016) 91. Catastrophe (2015–2019)

Catastrophe (2015–2019) 90. Eastbound & Down (2009–2013)

Eastbound & Down (2009–2013) 89. Baby Reindeer (2024)

Baby Reindeer (2024) 88. Dexter (2006–2013)

Dexter (2006–2013) 87. Reservation Dogs (2021–2023)

Reservation Dogs (2021–2023) 86. Shogun (2024–present)

Shogun (2024–present) 85. The Great British Baking Show (2010–present)

The Great British Baking Show (2010–present) 84. Planet Earth (2006)

Planet Earth (2006) 83. Justified (2010–2015)

Justified (2010–2015) 82. Better Things (2016–2022)

Better Things (2016–2022) 81. The Queen’s Gambit (2020)

The Queen’s Gambit (2020) 80. How to with John Wilson (2020–2023)

How to with John Wilson (2020–2023) 79. The Good Wife (2009–2016)

The Good Wife (2009–2016) 78. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005–present)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005–present) 77. Modern Family (2009–2020)

Modern Family (2009–2020) 76. Somebody Somewhere (2022–2024)

Somebody Somewhere (2022–2024) 75. Ted Lasso (2020–present)

Ted Lasso (2020–present) 74. The Bear (2022–2026)

The Bear (2022–2026) 73. Barry (2018–2023)

Barry (2018–2023) 72. Squid Game (2021–2025)

Squid Game (2021–2025) 71. Beef (Season 1, 2023)

Beef (Season 1, 2023) 70. The Shield (2002–2008)

The Shield (2002–2008) 69. Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations (2005–2012)

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations (2005–2012) 68. Ozark (2017–2022)

Ozark (2017–2022) 67. The Handmaid’s Tale (2017–2025)

The Handmaid’s Tale (2017–2025) 66. The Rehearsal (2022–present)

The Rehearsal (2022–present) 65. Mare of Easttown (2021)

Mare of Easttown (2021) 64. Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (2013–2018)

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (2013–2018) 63. The Thick of It (2005–2012)

The Thick of It (2005–2012) 62. Slow Horses (2022–present)

Slow Horses (2022–present) 61. RuPaul’s Drag Race (2009–present)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (2009–present) 60. Peep Show (2003–2015)

Peep Show (2003–2015) 59. PEN15 (2019–2021)

PEN15 (2019–2021) 58. Chappelle’s Show (2003–2006)

Chappelle’s Show (2003–2006) 57. I Think You Should Leave (2019–present)

I Think You Should Leave (2019–present) 56. Nathan for You (2013–2017)

Nathan for You (2013–2017) 55. Insecure (2016–2021)

Insecure (2016–2021) 54. The Bureau (2015–2020)

The Bureau (2015–2020) 53. Stranger Things (2016–2025)

Stranger Things (2016–2025) 52. Downton Abbey (2010–2015)

Downton Abbey (2010–2015) 51. The Good Place (2016–2020)

The Good Place (2016–2020) 50. Parks and Recreation (2009–2015)

Parks and Recreation (2009–2015) 49. Normal People (2020)

Normal People (2020) 48. House of Cards (2013–2018)

House of Cards (2013–2018) 47. Twin Peaks: The Return (2017)

Twin Peaks: The Return (2017) 46. Broad City (2014–2019)

Broad City (2014–2019) 45. Happy Valley (2014–2023)

Happy Valley (2014–2023) 44. BoJack Horseman (2014–2020)

BoJack Horseman (2014–2020) 43. Peaky Blinders (2013–2022)

Peaky Blinders (2013–2022) 42. Hacks (2021–2026)

Hacks (2021–2026) 41. Louie (2010–2015)

Louie (2010–2015) 40. Adolescence (2025)

Adolescence (2025) 39. Watchmen (2019)

Watchmen (2019) 38. Homeland (2011–2020)

Homeland (2011–2020) 37. Battlestar Galactica (2005–2009)

Battlestar Galactica (2005–2009) 36. The Pitt (2025–present)

The Pitt (2025–present) 35. True Detective (Season 1, 2014)

True Detective (Season 1, 2014) 34. Schitt’s Creek (2015–2020)

Schitt’s Creek (2015–2020) 33. Enlightened (2011–2013)

Enlightened (2011–2013) 32. Andor (2022–2025)

Andor (2022–2025) 31. Survivor (2000–present)

Survivor (2000–present) 30. Severance (2022–present)

Severance (2022–present) 29. Key & Peele (2012–2015)

Key & Peele (2012–2015) 28. Band of Brothers (2001)

Band of Brothers (2001) 27. Better Call Saul (2015–2022)

Better Call Saul (2015–2022) 26. Black Mirror (2011–present)

Black Mirror (2011–present) 25. The Leftovers (2014–2017)

The Leftovers (2014–2017) 24. Deadwood (2004–2006)

Deadwood (2004–2006) 23. The Comeback (2005–2026)

The Comeback (2005–2026) 22. Lost (2004–2010)

Lost (2004–2010) 21. The White Lotus (2021–present)

The White Lotus (2021–present) 20: The Crown (2016–2023)

The Crown (2016–2023) 19: Chernobyl (2019)

Chernobyl (2019) 18: I May Destroy You (2020)

I May Destroy You (2020) 17: The Americans (2013–2018)

The Americans (2013–2018) 16: The Office (U.K.) (2001–2003)

The Office (U.K.) (2001–2003) 15: Six Feet Under (2001–2005)

Six Feet Under (2001–2005) 14: Friday Night Lights (2006–2011)

Friday Night Lights (2006–2011) 13: Girls (2012–2017)

Girls (2012–2017) 12: Arrested Development (2003–2019)

Arrested Development (2003–2019) 11: The Office (U.S.) (2005–2013)

The Office (U.S.) (2005–2013) 10: Atlanta (2016–2022)

Atlanta (2016–2022) 9: Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000–2024)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000–2024) 8: 30 Rock (2006–2013)

30 Rock (2006–2013) 7: Veep (2012–2019)

Veep (2012–2019) 6: Game of Thrones (2011–2019)

Game of Thrones (2011–2019) 5: Fleabag (2016–2019)

Fleabag (2016–2019) 4: Succession (2018–2023)

Succession (2018–2023) 3: Mad Men (2007–2015)

Mad Men (2007–2015) 2: The Wire (2002–2008)

The Wire (2002–2008) 1: Breaking Bad (2008–2013)

Let us know what you think of the list!