We know... the day of the DSLR has come and gone. But just because the market is almost 100% mirrorless these days, there are, of course, plenty of shooters who are doing pretty well sticking with their favorite DSLR cameras and workflows.

So, for our latest "Deals of the Week" roundup, we're here to help all you DSLR shooters spice up your shots and keep from turning stale. And these on-sale fast EF-mount primes from Rokinon should help you do the trick.

Check out these on-sale options below.

Rokinon 20mm T1.9 Cine DS Lens for Canon EF: $429

Rokinon 24mm T1.5 Cine DS Lens for Canon EF Mount: $497

Rokinon 50mm T1.5 AS UMC Cine DS Lens for Canon EF Mount: $349

You can find more filmmaking deals here.