Spice Up Your Stale DSLR Shots With These Rokinon EF Mount Primes
For our "Deals of the Week," we're looking at three fast Rokinon primes lenses ideal to spice up your EF-mount setups.
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Sep 25, 2026
We know... the day of the DSLR has come and gone. But just because the market is almost 100% mirrorless these days, there are, of course, plenty of shooters who are doing pretty well sticking with their favorite DSLR cameras and workflows.
So, for our latest "Deals of the Week" roundup, we're here to help all you DSLR shooters spice up your shots and keep from turning stale. And these on-sale fast EF-mount primes from Rokinon should help you do the trick.
Check out these on-sale options below.
- Rokinon 20mm T1.9 Cine DS Lens for Canon EF: $429
- Rokinon 24mm T1.5 Cine DS Lens for Canon EF Mount: $497
- Rokinon 50mm T1.5 AS UMC Cine DS Lens for Canon EF Mount: $349
You can find more filmmaking deals here.