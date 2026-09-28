Sigma Has a Tiny and Light New Large-Aperture Medium-Telephoto Lens for Your Full-Frame Cameras
Let’s check out the new Sigma 85mm f/1.2 DG Art Lens, which is set to deliver extremely high optical performance while staying the smallest and lightest in its class.
Small and beefy is the name of the game for many lenses these days, as pretty much all manufacturers are chasing strong optics and performance while pushing form factors to be as small, light, and compact as possible.
And that’s pretty much what we get with this new 85mm f/1.2 DG Art Lens from Sigma, which aims to be a new top option for photographers primarily, but videographers as well, thanks to this pairing of optical performance and portability.
Let’s look at this new large-aperture medium-telephoto lens and what it could offer for your full-frame cameras.
The Sigma 85mm f/1.2 DG Art Lens
Another new prime lens that packs a lot into a tiny space, this Sigma pairs a classic 85mm focal length with an ultrafast f/1.2 maximum aperture to deliver impressive background separation and beautiful bokeh without sacrificing subject detail.
The lens looks quite sophisticated, incorporating aspherical and SLD lens elements into a complex, compact optical design that should enhance agility on set for photographers and videographers.
It will also feature solid splash and dust resistance, which should further improve dependability in the field, and it will offer a myriad of physical controls that should provide comprehensive operability at your fingertips.
Price and availability
As a large-aperture medium-telephoto lens with your standard mix of higher-end features like a dual HLA-driven focus motor and a 13-blade rounded diaphragm, this new Sigma 85mm f/1.2 DG Art Lens isn’t on the cheap end, but it’s got cine-level optics and usability which should make it a nice comparison to consider when shopping around.
If you’re curious, here are the full specs and purchase options.
- Full-Frame | f/1.2 to f/16
- Ultra-Fast Portrait-Length Prime Lens
- Dual HLA-Driven AF | 2.8’ Close Focus
- Exceptional Subject Separation & Bokeh
- Aperture Ring with Lock Button
- AF/MF & Aperture Click/De-Click Switches
- Dust- & Splash-Resistant Design
- 82mm Front Filter Thread
Sigma 85mm f/1.2 DG Art Lens (Sony E)
Delivering unparalleled rendering power in a compact, lightweight design, the 85mm f/1.2 DG Art Lens from Sigma is the ideal tool for photographers requiring both optical performance and portability. Pairing its classic 85mm focal length with an ultrafast f/1.2 maximum aperture, the lens delivers impressive background separation and beautiful bokeh without sacrificing subject detail.
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