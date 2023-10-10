As a long-time solo videographer, I’ve always been a sucker for easy and small audio recording solutions.

Of course if you’re on bigger productions or more professional shoots you’re going to want a dedicated audio technician and professional quality microphones and devices, but when the project needs are small and nimble enough, having a simple go-to audio system in your pocket can be a huge game changer.

Which is why I was excited to see that Austrian Audio has released their new MiCreator Studio, an ultra-flexible pocket recording system that combines a condenser microphone and a USB-C audio interface into a single, easy-to-use device.

Let’s take a look at this MiCreator Studio and explore how it might be right for your run-and-gun shoots.

Introducing the MiCreator Studio Designed to be used for a wide variety of audio needs from recording music to podcasting, or perhaps for different journalistic purposes like field recording or interviews, the MiCreator Studio isn’t a strictly video-centric product by any means. Still, with an absolutely tiny and compact build that can actually fit in a pocket, plus decent audio quality with its condenser capsule microphone and Austrian Audio’s open acoustic technology, it should actually do the trick for small-scale video productions that might need audio a slight step up from their built-in camera microphones but don’t need a bigger setup. The MiCreator Studio also includes three different microphone sensitivity options which include a “Low Gain” mode that can handle a max SPL up to 130 dBs. It is also set to include a line input, two headphone outputs, and a range of onboard controls and expansion options including input for connecting a second device like an instrument or a lav microphone.

Using the MiCreator Studio for Video In truth, you might need a few of these expansion options to realistically use this device for video. In particular, the MiCreator Y-Lav Lavalier microphone would most likely be a necessary option to better mic your subjects and record them directly with the MiCreator’s latency-free monitoring. The MiCreator System Set also comes with a satellite MiCreator microphone which can capture high-quality audio in stereo, plus the set also includes two customizable faceplates and a custom case to keep your whole setup safe and secure. Other than those few other features though, the whole MiCreator Studio set is pretty bare-bones and easy to use. Which, if you’re operating as a solo shooter looking to record better audio without sacrificing too much time, storage space, or budget, you might find it appealing in its simplicity. The full MiCreator Studio Set Credit: Austrian Audio